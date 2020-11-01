Halloween 2020: Suhana Khan as Ariana Grande, Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe & others who dressed up

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year with diva's bringing on all the spookiness and glamour through their outfits. While the pandemic dampened this year's celebrations, some celebrities didn't let it affect their spooky plans!

Bollywood celebrities don't really need to be in the mood for costumes. Like everybody else, they love playing dress-up, especially when the occasion calls for it.

Halloween is one time when many let go of their glamorous side and show off their makeup skills by dressing up as different characters for the festival.

While this year's Halloween parties were slightly dampened due to the pandemic, some still put their best foot forward for smaller gatherings and celebrations at home. Take a look!



The star kid made celebrations a memorable one by channelling her inner Ariana Grande. The diva picked out a white mutton-sleeve crop top and paired it with a matcha green pastel mini skirt. She further styled her hair like Ariana's iconic locks - side-parted with a black headband holding it in place with the lower half styled into loose curls. Dark eyeliner and rosy lips completed her look.

Ahuja

The Bollywood star dressed like Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe for Halloween and totally killed the look! Sonam picked out a black turtleneck full sleeve top, sported ruby red lips and even put on a blonde wig that was styled to perfection just like Monroe's hairdo! Dark feline eyes, loads of mascara and the small mole by her lips completed her look.



Revealing that she couldn't find an appropriate costume, Sonakshi made do with the next best thing - a white sheet! Draping a simple white sheet over her topped off whit orange sunnies, looked like the ghost emoji this Halloween!

Soha Ali Khan

Soha's Halloween was probably the most relatable one for most of us this year! The star shared a picture on her Instagram with Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, wearing matching pyjama sets at home with fries on them! Casual, comfortable and fashionable, all in one!

Mehr Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shared adorable pictures of her daughter Mehr, dressed as a witch this Halloween! With a Jack-o-lantern cape, pointed hat with a bat on it and a long broom, the little star looked in character and adorable!

We love how so many celebrities didn't let anything dampen their spirits and celebrated the holiday in the best way they could. Which outfit is your favourite? Comment below and let us know!

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the multi coloured outfit better?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×