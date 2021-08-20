Halter-Neck Dresses are all the rage and Celebs show how to slay it in this Criss-Cross Number

Halter-neck dresses can be an impressive choice for partywear. They are edgy, stylish, flattering and eye-grabbing. If you have perfect shoulders and want to show off, halter-necks might be the right choice for you. The halter-cut is seductive and tempting, giving you all the attention you want. The straps of the dress also give you the flexibility to flaunt your gorgeous back. So what are you waiting for? Date nights, elegant parties, casual events or even Sunday brunches halter-necks can steal the show.

Yesteryear actress, the late Marilyn Monroe was known for love of halter-necks. The sex symbol of Hollywood in the '50s was often seen at award shows or magazine covers in sequined gowns or flowing dresses with halter-necks that were quite statement-making. Recently, Bollywood has also opened up to this sexy number and embraced it with open arms. Take a look when our own Bolly celebs decided to rock these dresses with a twist.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena does know how to steal everybody's thunder. For Deep-Veer's reception, Kareena sizzled in a bottle green halter neck gown. The shimmery dress did all the talking as she decided to ditch earrings and only went for smoky eyes for her makeup keeping her hair loose in soft waves.

Katrina is known for her girl-next-door fashion but she can amp up her glam quotient when she wants to. For an event, she wore this stunning halter-neck burgundy gown that left us all glittery. With side-parted straight hair, She opted for smokey eyes that enhanced her look.

Jonas

Our very own desi girl cannot be far behind when it comes to experimenting with her looks. The champagne-coloured satin dress was something to die for. I would definitely beg, borrow, steal anything to have this in my closet. It also featured a long train with a thigh-high slit. The smokey eyes and the generous amounts of mascara with nudey lips added definition to the look.

Sara Ali Khan

The star kid has been giving the millenials major outfit goals since she entered the industry. The actress shared her pictures in a ruffled halter-neck dress on her Instagram. The multicoloured dress by Gauri and Nayanika featured an offbeat and wacky print that seemed a mini dress from the front but came with a long train in the back. The outfit was completed with a massive bow on the waistline. She put up her hair in a high messy ponytail with nude glossy lips and mascara-laden eyes.

Bella Hadid

Lastly, for an added twist we decided to include Bella Hadid's Cannes 2021 look on the list. She wore a Jean Paul Gautier black and white gown which highlighted the halter neck and had a sheer black train. She completed the look with diamond earrings and matching Chopard rings.

So which halter-neck dress is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

