Happy Anniversary Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh: 6 Times the couple looked ADORABLE in stylish attires

To witness relationships last a decade is a special kind of happiness. After almost 9 years of dating and 10 years of being a married couple, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh continue to amaze us with keeping the spark alive. Their Instagram videos and funny captions prove the couple’s love and respect for each other are only growing stronger. They fell in love in the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam and now are parents to two sons. On their 10th wedding anniversary, let’s look at a few of their fabulous fashion moments.

Twinning and winning in style! The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actors’ sporty casual look in denim on denim style looked perfect. While Riteish wore a white kurta top and layered it over with a denim jacket, his lady love looked lovely in an all-denim shirt and joggers. His floral print loafers and her chunky white kicks gave an interesting spin to their dapper look.

The adorable couple loves to style up in complementing looks without giving up on their individual fashion preferences. Rocking a red pantsuit teamed with a white chiffon V-neck top and matching heels, the It's My Life actress looked stunning. Keeping up with her boss lady look, Riteish’s pink blazer and pants teamed with a graphic printed white shirt did full justice to the couple’s stylish look together!

We love how happy and funky the duo look here. Giving us beach vacay vibes, Genelia looked uber cool in her geometric printed shirt and chrome yellow shorts. She pulled up the sleeves and styled up with hoop earrings and loafers that matched her shirt. The Baaghi 3 actor’s offbeat look in quirky multi-colour printed tee and white pants was a head-turner for sure.

At Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s wedding reception, Genelia flaunted her baby bump and we loved how she was glowing with happiness in her floral-print breezy maxi dress that came with a ruffled hem. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, fat bindi and bold red lips looked picture perfect. Riteish was a handsome hunk in his white tuxedo and black pants.

Looking all ready to win the ‘Best Dressed’ title, the ever-charming duo opted for designer Manish Malhotra’s stunning creation for the IIFA Awards 2019. He looked suave in his dark blue collared embroidered suit while Genelia channelled her inner princess in the light green slit gown adorned with matching sequins. The couple looked drop-dead gorgeous in their red-carpet number.

Yet another stunning look was when the couple was spotted in the city to shoot for the Indian Pro Music League. Genelia’s princessy gown from Dolly J came in an unconventional shade of mauve and was woven with roses and embellished with 3D sequins. Her husband looked equally good in his velvet blue tuxedo suit.

Which of the stunning looks of the couple do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

