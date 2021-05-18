Happy Anniversary Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: All the times the former royals gave couple goals by TWINNING

As the couple celebrates yet another year together, we take a look at their impeccable style game!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot back in 2018, giving us a royal fairytale wedding to witness. Today, three years later, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a Royal exit from their duties and moved to the United States of America with their son Archie, following a rough fall out with the British Royals.

While they were still on their Royal duties, Meghan and Harry stepped out in matching outfits several times and showed us how to twin like a couple.

Just before the Megxit, Meghan Markle and Harry walked hand-in-hand for a music festival. The former Suits actress picked out a bright red cape-style gown by Safiyaa and styled it with red pumps, a matching clutch and sleek hair. Prince Harry picked out a red military jacket that he wore over a formal outfit to twin with his ladylove!

For another event, the couple twinned in navy blue. The mother-of-one picked out a Dion Lee sleeveless dress that she paired with matching heels Harry on the other hand kept his look formal in a navy suit that matched his wife's dress as the duo looked very much in love and always fashionable. We love Meghan's free waves that added some Hollywood-style glamour to this look.

For another royal event, the couple twinned in navy blue yet again. Harry kept it simple yet stylish in a navy suit styled with a striped tie while Meghan Markle picked out a boat neck peplum-style blouse that she paired with a matching high-waisted skirt and blue pumps.

The couple seems to have a soft spot for navy blue. At another Royal event, the stylish duo bundled up and kept warm in the dark shade as they were papped. Meghan Markle picked out a long navy coat that she styled with leather calf-length boots. She had her arm lined into Harry's who topped off his navy suit with a long matching coat and his hands in his pockets to keep warm.

Taking a break from navy, the couple twinned in monochrome looks for an awards show. When Meghan Markle was pregnant with Archie, she looked stunning in a halter-neck Safiyaa gown that bore floral white sequin work over black sequins. The asymmetrical top half of the outfit easily flowed into an elegant skirt. A black band at her waist accentuated the former Royal's figure as she held hands with Harry who looked sharp in a black suit over a white shirt. A black bowtie and dress shoes completed his look.

Here's wishing the happy couple a very happy anniversary!

