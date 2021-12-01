Happy Anniversary Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: 6 Times the couple set the red carpet on fire with their style

Shushing all the divorce rumours, the global star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their third wedding anniversary today. The couple’s wedding was a grand affair that combined both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions and culminated in a ceremony at a legit palace in Jodhpur on December 1st 2018. The star pair continues to swoon our hearts with their adorable couple of pictures that we can’t have enough of. The rumours of them dating blew up post their red carpet appearance at Met Gala 2017 as both walked together wearing Ralph Lauren who eventually designed the Sky Is Pink star’s white wedding gown. Fashion has played its part in knitting a beautiful love story for them and the red carpet has done its share of mojo. Here are 6 times the couple made a ravishing red carpet appearance in stunning attires.

Recently, the celebrity couple turned heads at the British Fashion Awards 2021 with their strong fashion game. Priyanka Chopra was a floral daze in her Richard Quinn ensemble that she teamed with skin-tight boot pants. Her statement look featured a corseted top featuring a plunging neckline and gathered bodice paired with a long coat that brought in the drama with its dramatic shoulder pads and long floor-sweeping train. Nick Jonas stood dapper in his double-breasted black mohair and silk tuxedo over his blazing red tee that matched his Maison Margiela X Reebok Tabi sneakers that came with a partition for his toes.

Earlier this year, they set the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet ablaze with their daring style choices. The 38-year-old actress was one of the show's award presenters and dressed up in a pink floral Pertegaz jacket paired with a high-waisted white maxi skirt. Her offbeat high neck, full sleeve jacket bore floral embroidery and a risque middle cut exposing her midriff. The broad black waistband matched with her husband’s formal black and white velvety tuxedo. Her top-knot Japanese-inspired hairdo stole the show!

The gorgeous couple were the presenters at 77th Golden Globe Awards and opted for an old Hollywood look wearing a classy ensemble with a sassy touch. Peecee looked enchanting in a pink hand draped bustier gown by Cristina Ottaviano. The off-shoulder number hugged her body at the right places and swept the red carpet with its long train. She upped the luxe spirit of her look with a Bvlgari high jewellery necklace. Nick let her lady love have the centre stage and opted for a powder blue shirt and black pantsuit with a black tucked tie.

The fashionable duo was dressed to the nines for the Billboard Music Awards 2021 providing us with yet another example of their unrivalled couple style. While Priyanka glistened in a sheer custom Dolce and Gabbana gown that was dosed with jewels, Nick contrasted her muted tonal look with a pop of green in his monochromatic suit from Fendi. The plunging neckline and metal waistband of her gown and the oversized silhouette of his ensemble grabbed eyeballs!

Turning the Cannes 2019 into their “third wedding”, the couple twinned in an all-white attire looking drop-dead gorgeous. Priyanka’s strapless white Georges Hobeika gown featuring a fitted bodice and ball gown skirt with layers of tulle was straight out of the fantasy world. She added a diamond necklace and earrings to cap off the look while the ‘Jealous’ hitmaker proudly stood by his beauty in an all-white tux.

For attending their first-ever Billboard Music Awards together, the couple decided to set the red carpet on fire with their heart throbbing looks. Choosing a white sequined gown by Zuhair Murad, Priyanka complimented her love who stood next to her looking like a prince in a blue and grey plaid suit. Her sensuous belted gown featured a plunging neckline and a high-low tulip skirt, with matching layered silver jewellery and metallic nails.

We wish the couple a very happy anniversary!

Which of their blazing hot red carpet looks is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below!

