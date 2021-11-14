Happy Anniversary Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone: 7 times the duo proved it's 'S se Swag' for airport looks

Everything is so pleasant about being in love. What's greater than this feeling, after all? Whether you've been married for 5 years or a decade, the love between you and your partner tends to get better by the day. As anniversaries come and go, it paves way for cuter and more fun moments that make your wedded years ever so special. Today is indeed a day we'd love to call gold for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as it has been three years since they tied the knot at Italy's Lake Como.

As we acknowledge another year of their anniversary, let’s journey back to Bollywood’s couple's best of desi and twinning looks at the airport, may we label them as, the most stylish and super chirpy ones?

With a jaw-dropping stylish show at play every time they step out, this ethnic look from their go-to designer Sabyasachi looked so perfect. Post their wedding in 2018, Deepika picked out a silk full-sleeved ivory kurta which she wore with matching churidar pants. The traditional number had a regal dose of colour and motifs that appeared which was given life with zari. The actress had her jewellery in place as she chose to seal her look with red and white chudas, a choker necklace, gold kadas, multi-coloured jhumkas, and a finger. The finishing touch of elegance was given by brown mojaris. Ranveer's style universe isn’t only about quirk, when he goes desi, we know how lucky we’ve been to catch this sight. He dressed up in a kurta set similar to his wife’s ensemble. His close-neck bandi jacket with motifs of elephants kept it all dapper and his black mojaris played along with the good-looking suit.

All set to jet-off to ring in a reception in Deepika’s city, Bengaluru, both were dressed on fleek in their favourite designer’s creation. The stunning lady chose something along the lines of ivory to almost twin with her man. Her Anarkali was complemented with churidar, sheer jamdani dupatta, chaandbalis, mangalsutra, the traditional bangles, and juttis. Mr. Singh chose a white kurta-pyjama set, a floral printed band jacket, mojaris, and the very cool circular sunnies.

When the airport stood a chance to look striking as they returned to the city of lights and the one that barely sleeps, Mumbai after their wedding reception. Courtesy: the Padmaavat stars. Another day of kurta and Anarkali, and we’re still in awe. Make it all about pink, the natty couple opted for Sabyasachi’s pastel outfits like Deepika’s breezy Anarkali that featured a broad satin hem and a dupatta with white floral prints and silver embroidery. It sure looked enticing with golden chaandbalis and juttis. Ranveer’s kurta made a statement that men look awesome in pink with his embroidered knee-length kurta which was put together with churidar, brown mojaris, and black sunnies.

Married to a man who loves to look as ultra-natty as you? As newlyweds back in the day they visited the Golden temple looking every bit majestic. With sophistication and chic combined hitting the highest peak, they offered up note-worthy looks. The 35-year-old diva wore a wine-hued kurta which bore too many elements from embroidery to gold block printed motifs and velvet tassels. This was wrapped up with velvet dhoti pants and organza polka-dotted dupatta. Her necklace was adorned with gemstones and studs while her kadas had a beauty of its worth appreciating. Beside her was the 36-year-old handsome man clad in a floral silk kurta set which looked breathtakingly perfect with his floral printed Nehru jacket, mini hoop earrings, sunnies, and a silk scarf.

They did it again, I mean charmed us right! The Ram Leela actors rocked denim at the airport and out. We dig the winning look that was all about twinning outfits like the blue denim jacket and black pants. While Deepika chose an oversized asymmetrical white shirt, her hero, Ranveer picked out a white t-shirt. Fendi’s tote and brown boots sealed off her OOTN and for the man it was his lace-up sand brown shoes, black sunnies, and a gold neck chain that tied up his look.

Fans of all things black put your hands up with us. How can you not look at the geniuses who defined what comfort is all about in athleisure? The Simmba actor chose a black tee that had typography which he clubbed with black pants that had white stripes. He accessorised his look quite big with a neck chain, a baseball cap, camouflage mask, black sunnies, printed scarf, and lace-up shoes. His lady love coordinated with his outfit’s hue and went all for an oversized tee, flared pants, Louis Vuitton tote bag, sunglasses, a face mask, and white sneakers.

We see class apart looks in beige and brown, what do you see? The fashion bosses of B-town dressed to perfection. The Mumbai-born hero approved of baggy-fit checkered pants which he combined with a beige plaid sweater and a trench coat. Ranveer never lets his outfit look undone and gives it a hot and swanky spin with accessories as seen here. A Gucci baseball cap, black sunnies, Louis Vuitton travel bag, a face mask, and sneakers completed his day’s look. The Denmark-born girl too didn’t go away from twinning with her husband and there arrived a beige knitted co-ord set which was topped off with brown suede trench, Bottega Veneta black bag, a face mask, and Chloe Harper’s brown boots.

Happy Anniversary to the ever-fashionable Deepika and Ranveer! Stay happy, super spiffy, and happy.

Which look is favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

