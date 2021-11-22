Happy Anniversary Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra: 5 Times the couple set fabulous fashion goals

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had been through the most troublesome phase of their life. Yet they stuck together and faced it all. It is the understanding between the couple that has helped them stand firm on their ground even as multiple reports of their possible separation did rounds. On their 12th wedding anniversary, Shilpa posted a collage of pictures on Instagram and penned a long note to wish her husband. Here are 5 times the couple aced fabulous fashion looks and walked in style.

Post all the controversies, the couple made their first public appearance together to visit a temple in Himachal Pradesh twinning in chrome yellow. While Shilpa Shetty looked regal in an elegant kurta set that bore mirror worked hemline and a striped dupatta, Raj Kundra wore a bright yellow kurta and white churidhar pants. The Dhadkan actor donned minimal makeup and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. She rounded off her look with tinted glasses and golden juttis. Raj complimented her style with his ethnic look.

For Karwa Chauth 2017, Shilpa wore a beautiful lehariya sari and looked beautiful in it. Her bright saree featured red and yellow stripes with a green border lining. The mirror embellished and embroidery work on the border added the much-needed bling to her look. She left her hair open and wore glam makeup featuring bold red lips, red bindi and kohl-rimmed eyes. Raj Kundra looked dapper in an off white kurta-pyjama set with a velvet violet mojaris.

The couple looked OTT for the extravagant affair of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding. Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a rose gold saree as posed with husband Raj Kundra. Her lehenga-like-drape was a contemporary attire that came from Faabiiana. She teamed her ensemble that bore a metallic touch with a sleeveless blouse and the skirt was subtly embellished with silver floral accents. Raj Kundra looked suave in a black sherwani and white pants.

Apart from traditional looks, the couple slays western styles equally well. They nailed the airport-style game looking modish in black. Shilpa wore black leather pants and a tee along with a white stripe blazer. Raj, on the other hand, put on a biker jacket on his black tee and jeans. They looked jet ready in their edgy style.

The couple walked hand in hand at the airport looking amazing. Shilpa gave us boss lady vibes in her sophisticated ensemble consisting of an orange blazer over her beige bodycon dress featuring a side slit. She teamed the look with high leather boots, a black bag and sunnies. Raj wore black joggers, white tee and layered it with a black jacket. His belt bag gave his stylish look a street core touch.

What are your thoughts on the couple’s fashion choices? Tell us in the comments below.

