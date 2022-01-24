Happy Anniversary Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal: 6 Times the couple left us wowed in desi ensembles

Current status: We're craving for some major glam sessions. So, as we count days to the flirty February fun that's going to bring Valentine's Day for us, let's take a look at this edit that speaks of a natty couple as they raise a toast today to mark their first wedding anniversary. A couple of hours ago, Varun Dhawan shared online a few unseen pictures from his wedding at The Mansion House in Alibaug with the gorgeous Natasha Dalal. Let the love always be in the air and here's wishing them fabulous years ahead together.

One thing is clear: This is the season for shaadis, so no amount of desi style inspiration will ever suffice. So, let's take a stroll through the times this super adorable couple showed us how to perfect ethnic avatar and look better together.

For their first family Diwali celebration post they were officially declared as husband and wife, the duo blessed us all to a very on-fleek look. It's simple but speaks volumes with the play of hues. The Coolie No. 1 actor picked out an ivory silk kurta that bore blue embroidery and teamed this with straight-fit pants. He chose Kolhapuris to add the last touch for his party look. Beside him stood an entrepreneur who owns Natasha Dalal Label, she was coloured beautifully in a yellow sharara set that bore embroidery in white and a scalloped hem same as the dupatta. With minimal jewellery and strappy brown footwear, the couple was all smiles.

We're saying it: Pastels have the power to upstage every other colour. This couple proves us right in peach and pink. Mr. Dhawan opted for a peach knee-length kurta beautified to perfection with mirror work. It looked party-appropriate when wrapped up with churidar pants, brown kolhapuris, and sunnies. Natasha looked ultra-pretty in a kurta set that entailed floral embroidery and studded mini sequins. She put her desi look together with PVC block-heeled stilettos and an embellished clutch that bore a sling.

We've always read twinning as it is, but we call this look tremendously winning. Here's a not-so-simple lesson on how to take your kurta set to the next level, style it up with a long jacket that mimics a sherwani's fit. Look at the shine, how striking! The duo made a statement in black. Varun's diva too wore a black lehenga set with a ruffled strapless blouse and an embroidered lehenga. Earrings, clutch, and gold bangles accessorised her wedding guest look.

In a firecracker state of mind? Here are your best bets. The Kalank actor added a suave touch to his sheer organza kurta with a sky blue embroidered sherwani. Work it with white straight-fit trousers and black formal shoes. The 31-year-old stunner has a soft spot for lehengas, how obvious, right? She donned an ivory lehenga that had the best of glam with floral motifs and beads embroidered intricately and charmingly. Her clutch speaks of how big of a perfectionist Natasha can be. This arm accessory matched both her sleeveless blouse that consisted of tassels and her voluminous skirt's waistband. Throw on a chunky pearl necklace and a sparkly maang tikka.

Go get on the glitter mode and never break up with it. The Dilwale actor picked up an out-of-the-ordinary brooch that featured an animal's face. He wore a textured sherwani jacket over a silk kurta set and signed off his look with black heeled boots. Natasha brought a heavy sparkly show with a lavender lehenga and a sweetheart neckline cropped blouse. Her clutch camouflage with her skirt, thanks to the intense shine.

Finally, after having attended too many weddings, they treated the world to their big day. How effortlessly their outfits complimented each other's fits. Varun's sherwani set from Manish Malhotra was meticulously embroidered. Our favourite from the groom's ensemble is the blue satin dupatta that brought a luxe feel. She wore this with mojaris to blend well. Natasha chose a subtle gold lehenga set. True, they were the brightest stars that night. Her ruched blouse looks so contemporary. You see they gave no room for red. That's how to keep it unconventional.



