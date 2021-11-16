Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 Times he proved to be our Man Crush Everyday in desi outfits

It was in 2009 when a Mumbai-based boy set his foot with the London Dreams movie that gradually paved the way to steal the hearts of many Bollywood buffs. The birthday boy remains notable since then not just for the romantic roles he plays but in reality, it's hard to miss how big of a desi dude he can be. Aditya Roy Kapur's style is big on minimalism but it sure cuts more than one statement and what's better than the wedding season to ready ourselves with ensembles that ruled the fashion charts?

Consider this edit as your pre secret Santa present. The 36-year-old star has a dud sartorial style and we’re already sensing you’ll be the chicest man present at the Shaadi venue. The secret step to looking fly which is also non-negotiable is to pick out a bright hue or the classic white just like how Nikita Jaisinghani chose a blue and white combo for the Malang star. Dressed in Shantanu & Nikhil navy blue sherwani, asymmetrical kurta, and black pants, he showed us how to never retire from looking all dapper with black shoes.

When is pink an ugly idea? Aditya showed us it’s never in Rohit Bal’s ethnic ensemble that featured an embroidered knee-length kurta, a matching pink bandhgala, and white churidar pants. Brown kolhapuris and black sunnies made his OOTD look anything but ordinary.

There’s nothing that can beat the beauty of black and isn’t the proof we all need to pull off an exceptionally fancy look? The OK Jaanu actor opted for his trusted designer, Shantanu & Nikhil’s black kurta which bore floral embroidery and some more on one side of his pulled-up sleeves which he teamed with black pyjamas. He further sealed it all to pack a stylish punch with black mojaris.

A little or more mustard is good. Hook yourself up with this warm and snazzy set from Kunal Rawal which entailed a kurta that came with a V-shaped block print and collar. He matched this one with plain and simple black pants. Black tinted sunnies and Oxford shoes from Aldo made his ensemble look perfect.

Let everyone marvel at how handsome you look in maroon. Makes for a great fit for pre-wedding celebrations, this Shantanu & Nikhil neo kurta-shirt with gold embroidered details, can make you look effortlessly bold when you combine it with black pants and loafers. Who’s the trendiest boy? You with those circular tinted glasses.

Are you that wedding guest who wants to have a compelling moment with ivory? The Kalank actor's flowy ivory silk kurta and white churidar will never fall flat and here's how to ensure it's done right. Throw on an embroidered jacket that has charming patterns woven neat and complete the look with Kolhapuris that are so comfortable.

For the one who’s unapologetically in love with black and has a little too much taste of fun from other shades, follow the style route of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star. Clad in a Kunal Rawal sherwani which was decked up nicely with cobalt blue and magenta, his OOTD was a note-worthy one with pants, glossy black shoes, and tinted sunglasses that gelled along. Brush your hair extra neat and you’ve definitely mastered the key to serving up a head-turning look.

Happy Birthday, Aditya! We love you as much as we adore your simple style. Live a hundred more years with that cutest smile on display at all times.

