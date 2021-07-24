Happy Birthday Adlinne Castelino: 5 Times her Miss Universe gown collection made us go green with envy

Beauty pageant winners have won many Indian hearts over the years. Right from some of the most gorgeous faces in the ‘90s to now, Indian women have always managed to steal hearts on international platforms. One such diva is Adlinne Castelino who put India on a global map yet again at the Miss Universe pageant. While it’s about the looks and the intelligence, Castelino also made sure that she looks her best both on and off stage and her shimmery outfit collection can make anyone go green with envy.

Castelino made sure that she looked good on stage and we’d like to start off the list with this gorgeous gold gone. With the gold plunging number accompanied by strappy details, curled hair pulled to the side and flawless makeup, Adlinne looked her stunning best while making the country proud.

While her outfits on the stage have been quite a delight, we’re like to appreciate how experimental dresses are her go-to. The diva picked out a Saisha Shinde gold number with statement sleeves and a plunging neckline. This time around she didn’t leave her hair down in curls and instead opted for a sleek bun.

Sequined red gowns have always been a classic favourite and Castelino seems to know that fact just right. She picked out a plunging number with a halter neckline. The sequin details all over just added more oomph to the look. She then let her brunette mane down in curls while a gorgeous glam completed her look.

Adlinne clearly has a thing for gold and this thigh-high slit number is definitely a show-stealer. The side-slit looked stunning on her tall frame as she rounded off the look with a pair of matching gold heels.

Saving the best for last, the diva also picked out a black draped outfit with a sheer top. The sheer top featured sequinned embroideries that were strategically placed throughout. The draped bottom almost mimicked a saree making the look a stunning one. With drop earrings and a sleek bun, Castelino completed the stunning look.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan channels her Pataudi princess vibes in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga; YAY or NAY?