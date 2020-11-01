Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:7 Times the former Miss World wore anarkalis at red carpets & receptions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come a long way since she was crowned Miss World in 1994. The diva who can't get enough of anarkalis has taken the traditional attire to international red carpets and made quite a mark. Take a look at her best Anarkali looks on the diva's birthday.

is one actress who has managed to stay relevant and keep up her title of the most beautiful woman, till date! The blue-eyed diva has come a long way since she was crowned Miss World back in 1994 and put India on the world map. Since then, she has given us multiple films and even represented the nation at glamorous red carpet events like the Cannes Film Festival held at the French Riviera every year. The reigning Queen of Cannes celebrates her 47th birthday this year and we take a look at some of her most glamorous anarkalis, a silhouette she can't get enough of, on this day.

To kick things off, one of our favourite anarkalis the diva has sported is this elegant Rohit Bal white number with intricate colourful embroidery on it. It hugged Aishwayra's hourglass figure and showed off her curves while keeping it elegant at the same time.

The diva looked radiant in a silver crystallised Anarkali by ace designer Manish Malhotra for a starry reception in Mumbai. With loads of heavy embroidery and crystal work, the Bachchan Bahu looked her glamorous best and knew it!

For the international premiere of Sarabjit, Aishwarya picked out darker tones for her next look. A black Anarkali topped off with a heavily beaded golden and bronze jacket was all that she needed to glam up. Topped off with statement gold necklaces and kohl-lined eyes, this was one of our favourite looks of the diva.

Getting her glam on, the diva also picked out a stunning satin blue simple Anarkali that she topped off with a heavily embroidered and embellished golden jacket with an ethnic pattern all over. With her hair styled into glossy waves and a bold red lip, it was a glam look we couldn't think of beating.

At another wedding reception, the diva picked out yet another white Anarkali. This time designers with a cold-shoulder sleeve and her husband Abhishek Bachchan by her side, looking dapper as ever, complimenting her well. With her hair styled in a glossy poker-straight manner and a sheer, lacy dupatta to top off her look, deep red lips completed it well.

Her next pick was a blush pink Anarkali with sheer material that bore elegant white embroidery. She topped this off with an open ethnic jacket. The tips of her hair was dyed bright red to match her lips and make for an experimental look.

In her most simplest look, Aishwarya Rai took on yet another red carpet in a bright red Anarkali with golden tiers and a beaded hem. Topped off with a matching net dupatta, her hair styled into glossy waves and minimal makeup, it was a simple look in a simple Anarkali.

Which of Aishwarya Rai's Anarkali looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

