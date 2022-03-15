Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The many times the diva played matchy-matchy from reel to real life

It sure feels like a marvellous March with Alia Bhatt turning a year older today. The star who is always in the news for her unmatched talent and a style that deserves front row status, it's apt to say, she's the star who never stops making us swoon. You'll agree that she always hits the right sartorial step and here's a solid case in point.

The 29-year-old is one of a kind in Bollywood who ensures her promotional looks are in sync with that of her movie's theme. On her birthday let us take a virtual trip down a few of her movies' lanes and look at the times she's nailed her glam streak.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

We saw ethnic glam in full swing and it was truly note-worthy with her bringing the beauty of white ensembles. The hue looked decidedly elegant and a lot more beautiful under Alia's watch. Simple to see and love, she wore a Punit Balana ivory saree and sleeveless blouse, both crafted mesmerising elements such as leather patches, Resham, and coin embroidery. Fresh red roses and studded earrings. What a stunner, indeed!

Stay hooked to glam, but make it with a white saree. What a sight, such a treat! Ami Patel opted for a Rimple and Harpreet creation that is beyond lust-worthy with sequin embroidery, fringes, and doris. A strappy deep-neck blouse and her studded earrings with emeralds were just what we fashion crazies needed to see.

RRR

The diva's first look as Sita had her dressed in green. She didn't miss a chance but managed to embrace to lean into a desi vibe via two stellar outfits. First up, she donned a handloom Kanchivaram saree from Madhurya Creations that featured gold zari work and silver jail. Combined with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised stunningly with gold jhumkas and mogras, she looked exceptional.

Seas the glam! You don't need to scout further for an ideal engagement outfit. As a wedding guest, play it right as Alia did with this Rimple and Harpreet set. It consisted of a sea-green kalidar knee-length kurta, paisley printed salwar bottom, and an organza dupatta. It brought an array of colours to please us all and her silver chandbalis and kolhapuris were the hits here.

Kalank

If desi looks were to win an oscar, these anarkalis sets would definitely make it to the top of the list. As for the movie, Alia wore multiple ethnic ensembles from the white lehenga with a short top to anarkali-style purple kurta, we're ready to sign up for a glam so fine forever. Clad in Punit Balana's ivory anarkali kurta set, it had gold embroidery work and pleats where the polka dots just added to the overall allure of the look. It came with a dupatta and straight-fit bottoms. The starlet proved that earrings and kolhapuris are key for completing an ethnic fashion scene.

When Alia shows up in a purplicious ensemble, expect it to be nothing short of memorable. This Anamika Khanna anarkali set featured embroidered work that looked heavenly with the organza dupatta and pants that looked well teamed up. two-tiered jhumkas and heeled kolhapuris put the appealing factor in her accessory game.

Raazi

The movie poster said it all. Blue is the colour we need and shouldn't get enough of. Her promotional looks too took this hue to glorious heights. Just saying your spring style can't get prettier than with this breezy anarkali set from House of Kotwara. It was a testament to how floral prints can never stop impressing our hearts. The halter neckline royal blue outfit sat fuss-free with a dupatta and dangling earrings rounded off her look.

Count them good blues we call blessings. The effortlessly enticing Anita Dongre anarkali set came with an utterly blissful spread of floral block-printed details. She rocked the full-sleeved ensemble with a matching dupatta and dangling earrings.

Shaandar

Funky was the name of the game. This movie displayed a perfect play and a mix of cute and cool styles. This edgy strapless dress entailed colourful typographic prints and graphics which Ami Patel complemented with red ankle-strap stilettos. We love how this look came free of drama with zero jewellery or bag.

Alia's next look absolutely vibed with her persona, the white mini number from Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan had its silhoutte designed into eye-arresting flares. It also featured a mesh-like neckline, short sleeves, and don't miss what's doing at the hem. It was a starry affair with colourful stars and brown strappy stilettos that just knows how to keep eyes enticed.

Here's wishing the diva a very happy birthday!

