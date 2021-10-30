Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: 6 Times the diva gave us the perfect wedding guest style inspiration

The millennial style icon, Ananya Panday turns 23 today. Just a few films old, the star kid has already garnered several fans with her glam looks and envious fashion choices. It’s a no brainer that Annanya can rock both western and ethnic looks equally well and her followers are looking up to her for cool kid fashion advice to look trendy and vibe with the youth on every occasion. The wedding season is back and this time, let’s take inspiration from the birthday girl to ace the millennial wedding style.

Wedding guests have the freedom to play around with their fashion choices. The only code is not to beat the bride with your looks. Ananya Panday’s pearl-embellished beige hued corset style dress by Reem Acra is the perfect number to steal all eyes yet look subtle in style. Her strapless midi dress was teamed with peep-toe golden heels and shoulder-grazing contemporary design earrings. With a side-parted hairdo and soft dewy glow face, the SOTY 2 star rounded off her glam wedding guest look.

If you’re looking for a fuss-free, easy-breezy look that is comfortable yet sensuous enough for the occasion, then Ananaya’s stunning look in white flared pants and an off-shoulder crop top is what you should bookmark. Her elegant party look by Surily G also featured lacework and horizontal golden bands running on her top and a matching belt that kept her low waist pants in place. She looked super chic and stylish in it.

For a more grand and regal statement, especially for a destination wedding, take inspiration from Ananya Panday’s gorgeous look in Amit Aggarwal’s metallic lehenga. The designer’s signature metallic outfits are a winning choice to look glamorous. Annie picked a pink number and styled it sans-dupatta. She completed her look with a pink palette makeup and a sleek center parted hairdo.

Her cobalt blue sharara set from Arpita Mehta is yet another chic number to play cool as a wedding guest. She teamed her multi-tiered sharara pants with a heavily embroidered crop top and looked stunning as ever. Her unique yoke blouse was a rather fun take on the typical Kutch abhla yoke choli. The separates can be styled up or down with other ensembles too and is a versatile pick.

The Liger actress’s light green Ritika Mirchandani sharara set is something you must invest in if attending weddings is your favourite thing to do. From a sangeet or a cocktail to a destination ceremony, Ananya’s feather-light tulle outfit is just so perfect and was lined with silk and bore beads and bugles balanced out with intricate thread work in ivory. She accessorised up with a maang tikka by Anmol Jewellers and opted for a dewy base, kohled eyes and nude pink lips rounded off her look.

While the classic drapes are always a winner at weddings, Ananya Panday’s millennial style drape by designer Ridhi Mehra will surely steal your heart! Her fuchsia pink ruffle saree was teamed with a sleeveless embroidered blouse that featured beads, sequins and gota patti work. She pulled her hair back neatly into a ponytail and kept her accessory department on point with complimenting gold drop earrings, bracelets and a ring. Ananya looked breathtakingly amazing in her ethnic glam avatar.

Which of her stunning looks would you opt for a wedding guest style? Tell us in the comments below!

Happy Birthday Ananya Panday!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Kangana Ranaut proved lehengas are all you need to play up the festive glam