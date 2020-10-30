Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Princess dresses to trendy ensembles; Actress can rock it all

It's Ananya Panday's birthday and what better way to look time to look back to some of her stunning attires?

The newbies in Bollywood have been making quite the bang lately. They are always a step ahead when it comes to fashion and there's no denying that. On top of this list is. Ananya Panday who surely knows her way around some of the most trendy ensembles and stunning styles. So today, on the occasion of her birthday, we take a look back at her ecstatic style!

When you're an actress you've got to pull off everything that comes your way and the same is the case with Panday. She started off wearing some of the most gorgeous princess dresses and gowns. Her mantra is 'the puffier the better!' and she definitely seems to live by it.

When it comes to pulling off trends, she's always the first one in line. She's always been on top of her game to experiment with trendy attire. Her obsession with tiny coloured glasses knew no bounds and boy was she slaying them!

Co-ords seem to be her favourite thing to play dress up in. She has a fun playful set picked out for every occasion and boy are we impressed!

Adding to this list is her love for pantsuits and she has literally rocked them in almost every style!

While playing dress up would be her favourite thing, her personal off-duty style is extremely laid-back and comfortable. Her closet literally comprises of crop tops, ribbed jeans, oversized hoodies and shorts. Something every millennial could relate to!

Over the last few months, her glam game has evolved drastically. Her go-to makeup look is to keep things simple and glowy without stealing too much attention with layers and layers of makeup.

Wishing this gorgeous diva, a very happy birthday!

