Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: ALL the times the diva rocked a thigh high slit and made it a raging trend 

Angelina Jolie Birthday: The pioneer of thigh-high slits, classy black gowns and deep red lips, Angelina Jolie turns a year older today. We take a look at how she kicked off the raging trend.

Today, a mandatory trend on any red carpet is the thigh-high slit. It oozes sexiness, can look classy and is a totally glamorous style that almost all celebrities have rocked at some point in time. The diva who made this trend popular - Angelina Jolie, turns a year older today.

Jolie known for her phenomenal acting in films like Mr and Mrs Smith, Maleficent, Salt and more is more than just an actress. She is a style icon way ahead of her time. Most of her looks are iconic, especially the black gown with the thigh-high slit she sported at the Oscars. Her red lips, chiseled cheekbones and flawless, icy skin have also set new standards for the beauty industry. We delve into the diva's style to see all the times she sported the thigh-high slit statement-making slit before it was cool!

One of the first times she sported a gown with the slit was at the We Are the Future benefit concert back in 2004. She rocked a shimmery sequin dress with the slit that showed off her right thigh. She covered up with a black drape to stay warm.

At the premiere of Alexander in 2004, Jolie began showing her love for black outfits. She sported a black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, right in the centre that showed off both her legs!

At the Golden Globe awards, Jolie then opted for a slinky silver sequin gown that featured her favourite thigh-high slit and showed off her tattoos. Safe to say she looked like a trophy herself in the outfit!

At the Japan premiere of her film Salt, Angelina Jolie opted for a black gown with a high neck and a slit that almost went up to her waist! A risque look for the diva when she was pregnant!

Taking a break from black again, Jolie opted for a contrasting colour in a pristine white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Kohl-lined eyes and natural makeup ensured she looked red-carpet ready!

At the 2012 Golden Globe Awards, Jolie opted for yet another white gown with a pop of colour to match her bold, scarlet lips. One of our favourite looks of the diva by far!

Back to black, Angeline Jolie opted for a lacy black gown with a thigh-high slit for her next glamorous yet classy look.

Finally, at the 2012 Oscars, Jolie got the world talking by sporting an elegant black strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her deep red lips only added to the sizzling effect of this look!

Taking it slow with the trend from then-on, Jolie was next spotted in her favourite trend while on the red carpet in an outfit similar to that of her Oscar look. With her hair pulled back and diamond earrings, Angelina Jolie looked like a vision!

After taking a break from the style for a while, Jolie sported the slit again in 2019 when she sported a simple black dress, looking elegant yet sophisticated inthe number.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie's kicking off the trend? Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comment section below!

