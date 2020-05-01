Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 10 times the diva proved she’s the most fashionable actress in Bollywood

Anushka Sharma has time and again proved to be the ultimate style icon and today as we wish her a very happy birthday, we took a look back at some of her most stunning looks.

Ever since her debut in Rab ne Bana di Jodi in 2008, the diva has taken the Bollywood industry by a storm with her amazing work in films. While she has been aceing at her work front, it is her stunning style that has earned a lot of positive eyebrows raises in the past years. We can proudly say that with over a decade in the industry, she has definitely learned how to strike a balance. When it comes to fashion, she knows what needs attention and thus keeps the rest of her look simple. So, on her birthday, we decided to take a look back at some of her gorgeous looks and makeup goals that she has set over the years.

We cannot talk about Anushka without mentioning her internet-breaking wedding ensemble. The bride chose an unconventional pastel palette for her big day. Subtle makeup, fresh flowers in the hair and loads of jewellery struck a perfect balance.

Adding to it, she rightly knows how to steal the show with the right amount of simplicity and elegance.

Power dressing is clearly her strong suit (pun intended!)

What is fashion without a little statement?

I mean, if you had to do an all-out Sabyasachi colourful look, what better way to style it than with smokey eyes and a messy ponytail. Yet again, a perfect example of balancing the look right!

Not just pretty ensembles, she has set major makeup goals over the years and this one still is our absolute favourite!

Her ‘desi kuddi’ vibe has stolen our hearts!

If it's not OTT is it even fun? This gold dress has backed mix reviews but still stands to be on our top lists.

While we are well aware of her love of elegant dresses, she also manages to ace the casual look with the same amount of effortlessness.

Lastly, we cannot forget to mention her love for luxury bags and a great sense of pulling them off with style.

What do you think of Anushka’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

