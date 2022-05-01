Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the star made bold a term to remember with thigh-high slit dresses

Shake it up like you mean it! That's exactly what dressing up should feel like in summer. Loud is the keyword meaning safe is no longer the term to look up to this May 2022. Sexy takes for the win follow here, go ahead, make it a month that allows you to bleed big on fashion. Mini dresses are the cool that's most voted for right now given the temps outside but to do the same with more dramatic appeal is something we're very much here for.

As our Bollywood girl Anushka Sharma turns a year older today, let's look at the times we've seen her punch up her style with dresses that are all about maximalism at its finest. Parties to cocktail parties and date nights, may you be the happiest dresser!

If you're a May born, may you frequently treat yourself to a blast of oomph. Just the 34-year-old opted for a Marmar Halim cream bodycon dress that consisted of a high-low hem, a thigh-high slit, balloon sleeves, a turtleneck, and a tie-up detail at the back. We're sold at the details of her ensemble, including accessories like double hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

Make way for a gilded dash of beauty and some metallic drama. Clad in a mini dress with a plunging neckline, padded voluminous ruffled sleeves, and an added asymmetric drape-like layer. Are you falling victim to gold? Here's the best place to start. Her party look was rounded off with pointed-toe matching pumps.

Fail is a word that doesn't exist in this white gown. The Sultan starlet's off-shoulder ensemble with a lace embroidered bodice, scalloped borders, a leather belt, and a thigh-high slit is a sheer sight to embrace this season. Put it all together with ankle-strap stilettos for a gloriously winning look.

Live out your date night dreams like the one to do it chic. The mother of one dazzled in a maxi-length dress that consisted of full sleeves, a risqué neckline, and keeping it sensuous was the bodycon silhouette. She wore it with ankle-strap stilettos that shined all pretty. A couple style to obsess over, indeed!

The only fever we're up for this season: is the coloured one. Embroidered in all of its beauteous and shimmery glory, the Monisha Jaising gown showed up with a one-shoulder, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. She stuck to just a black and Pvc ankle strap to seal up her party look.

Here's wishing the ever-stunning Anushka Sharma a beautiful Happy Birthday!

