Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Here's every time the actress stole our hearts with her gorgeous glam

It's 's birthday which means that it was time to dig into our archives to bring to you some of the most stunning gems. From Pantsuits to lehengas, the actress has already proved to the world that she can look good in any and everything that comes her way. So while we're at it, we'd like to give a special mention to her gorgeous glam game.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has always known the right way to glam up for an event. Even when she's going OTT with her outfit, she manages to balance it all out with her gorgeous makeup. From dramatic smokey eyes to keeping this neutral, Ms Sharma knows all the right ways to look glamorous and here's proof!

First up, we have this gorgeous smokey eye look that managed to steal our hearts. Styled with a colourful Sabyasachi lehenga, the outfit was a statement on its own but Anushka took it to the next level with her dramatic smokey eye look. She balanced it all out with her neutral base and nude lipstick!

While she can do dramatic makeup looks right, the diva also showed us how to rock subtle kohl-rimmed eyes like a pro. She perfectly complemented this Anamika Khanna ensemble with her smudged Kajal and neutral glam. She looked stunning as he skin glowed and let her eyes do the talking.

Anushka is the queen of balance so when she's opting for a statement-making outfit like this gold number, she makes sure that her glam look has minimum eye-catching elements. This neutral makeup look with loads of mascara, flawless base and a hint of colour on the lip stands to be our red carpet favourite!

While she knows all the right ways to play with neutral tones, this coral glam is still on top of our favourites list. It's appropriate for summer and makes for a stunning statement when you have a classic coloured outfit this white sequinned number!

