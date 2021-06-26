Happy Birthday Ariana Grande: 8 Best fashion moments of the diva that raised the bar for red carpet looks

American singer and actress, Ariana Grande turns 28 today and we look back at her best fashion moments that still gives us goosebumps. Check out her style evolution here!

One can’t possibly hate Cat Valentine from the series Victorious. But the transformation of that silly innocent girl to the ‘Dangerous Woman’ was one of the best fashion transformations the world has witnessed. Ariana Grande is now the girl on fire with a great personality and even greater style sense. Her red carpet appearances are as beautiful as her songs and it only gets better every time. Teaching the world how to wear an oversized hoodie as a dress or ace the perfect high ponytail, Ariana sets the trend and we just shut up and follow! Let’s dive into the past and check out 8 of her best red carpet looks that still lives in our mind rent-free.

At the Nickelodeon 2011 Kids Choice Awards Ariana wore a pastel pink strapless Belle-inspired mini dress. Her dress featured soft ruches and dramatic tie-up detail at the back. It was a simple and elegant number that every teenager must have in her wardrobe. She styled up her red hair in a ponytail and wore mini hoop earrings, smudged eye makeup and nude lips. Peep-toe white heels with lace detailing on it completed her style.

The diva picked a floral maxi dress at The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere in 2012. The watercolour print strapless gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a small floor sweeping trail. She ditched heavy accessories and found beauty in just emerald long drop earrings that complemented her romantic floral print gown very well. She picked on a sensuous womanly style here quite different from the girlish cute look above.

Ariana Grande attended the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in a punk style sporting a bombshell leather mini dress with lots of zippers and pockets and a statement belt that came with her dress. Her ponytail got higher and thigh-high Nappa leather boots complemented the rock n roll look. To add oomph to her Moschino outfit she wore black diamond stud earrings by Borgioni and painted her lips bright red bringing a pop of colour to her all-black look.

Ariana set the 2016 Grammy Awards red carpet ablaze in her crimson red Romona Keveza satin gown. Featuring a corset-style bodice, long train and a fit and flare mermaid silhouette, her spaghetti strap prom dress was definitely a head-turner. The halter back, bodice with princess seams made this gown a masterpiece. The star glammed up in nude lips, flawless base and smokey eye makeup and carried a silver embellished clutch. She signed off her look with statement earrings and silver rings.

2018 saw a whole new different avatar of the diva! Proving God is a Woman, her Vera Wang gown printed with ‘The Last Judgement' was the best choice to debut her Met Gala appearance. She pulled her hair up with a high long gold veil tied into a bow that matched with her strapless printed gown featuring a nude tulle underlay. Butani jewels and winged eyeliner with shimmery eye makeup made her look perfect in all ways.

Looking like a lavender bubble matching her suede Le Silla thigh-high boots with a custom Christian Siriano mini dress that came with a strapless bustier bodice and billowing skirt, Ariana Grande was one of the best-dressed stars in the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Simple stud earrings and aesthetically designed chokers completed her jewellery department. She signed it off with her trademark high pony hairdo and tiny winged eye makeup.

Her 2020 Grammy’s look is something that one can’t just erase from memory. Wearing a custom Giambattista Valli dramatic extravaganza in shades of grey, she looked like heaven on earth. Her tulle gown and matching gloves are one of the most memorable Grammy looks ever. She dyed her hair blonde, wore on-point glam makeup and looked straight out of fairytale giving us fashion chills.

Basking in bridal bliss, Ariana appeared at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards wearing a violet satin Rat and Boa halter’s neck crop top and pencil skirt. The crop top featured a plunging neckline and a circular cut out detail in the centre. She styled her hair in a half-up hairstyle with bouncy curls at the bottom similar to one she flaunted at her wedding. The diva looked elegant and stunned us with a layered neckpiece, stacked diamond rings and matching earrings.

Which year do you think the birthday girl looked her best on the red carpet? Tell us in the comments below.

