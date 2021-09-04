Happy Birthday Beyonce: 6 Heart robbing outfits of Queen Bey that’ll prove she ‘Runs The World’

The star who needs no introduction celebrates her 40th birthday today. Beyonce's songs have inspired and motivated us to be so many things and ultimately to be ourselves. If you are Dangerous In Love or part of a Single Ladies club, the diva’s songs will surely make you feel good about who you are and that’s just one of the million reasons why we love Beyonce. Her bold and beautiful looks are beyond words and Queen Bey’s style is a whole different ball game that only the diva can play and slay. Here are 6 of the best looks from her performance on stage in the past years that has floored us with her gallant charms and out of the world spirit.

Queen Bey looked unimaginably exuberant in her custom Balmain outfit donning the Coachella stage like she is the boss of the world. The OTT hologram-fabric black jacket and bodysuit featured Egyptian inspired gold and black cape with intricate embellishments. The grand statement-making look proves her distinct vision for fashion. She accessorized her luxe look with sparkly stone studded jewellery, a gold headpiece and a cane. The diva indeed looked like the queen who runs the world.

The 28 times Grammy winner wore a regal gold mini-dress along with a dramatic purple silk gazar cape for a tour stop in New Jersey. Her embroidered dress and contrasting cape by Peter Dundas was teamed with Roberi & Fraud ‘Doris’ shades and black ankle boots. She looked like a glistening goddess who is ready to take over the modern world in her glamorous style here.

She turned up the heat of New Jersey for her On The Run II tour with Jay Z in a white Balmain bodysuit featuring pearl-like encrusted sparkly embellishments and woollen addition on her sleeves that contributed well to the aesthetics of her angelic appearance. The thigh-high white boots and garters were an added bonus to her bejewelled look. Jay Z complemented his wife in a matching white pantsuit.

Making sure the world's gaze is firmly on her, the Bigger singer donned head to toe Versace. Her Barocco look featured a black and gold ornately printed bodysuit and a loose hooded jacket teamed with a pair of thigh-high black leather boots. Beaded all over with Swarovski crystals, her figure-hugging bodysuit was an explosion of sensuality and majesty.

In a custom two-piece Balmain set that featured ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics symbols, Beyonce looked dashing at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa. The sculptural shape of the Balmain top was embellished with a dramatic fleet of black and white feathers that added oomph to her boss lady look. She teamed the bodysuit with denim shorts that bore white scratch marks on its glazed black fabric.

Queen Bey’s multi-coloured floral ensemble by British designer Mary Katrantzou that bore signature graphic patterns was an ode to each country in Africa. She totally slayed the embroidered cape and halter-neck bodysuit combo. Her cape’s bottom-half featured mapped out states of the continent and floral patchwork on its sequin base. Her statement earrings, the dramatic sleeves of her ensemble and matching thigh-high boots made her look lit!

Each of her glamorous and powerful looks is worthy of going down in fashion history and her statement-making styles are too good to be real! There is no doubt that it’s Beyonce's world and we are just living in it.

Happy Birthday, Beyonce!

