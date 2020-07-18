Happy Birthday, Bhumi: 5 times the star showed her love for modern silhouettes!

And her inclination towards taking a great picture. The actor is a dark horse in the world of fashion. Here is why!

There are some fashion icons that we know and love in the industry. And then there are some who are just under the radar, enjoying their fashion choices and really truly celebrating their love for fashion. Today is one such diva’s birthday! Bhumi Pednekar came on the scene with her debut movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and then went on to do a lot of path-breaking movies. The talk of the town back then, of course, was the fact that she was a heavy heroine and not just when it came to her talent. But, here she was, with all of her weight gone and raring to go. What we loved about her, of course, was her confidence at every size. She didn’t think she was less than in any way and that definitely is goals.

When we were going through her profile suddenly we saw a surge of fashion pride, and by pride we mean when you see a person really having fun with fashion, trying out all kinds of trends and just enjoying dressing up. Be it a sequinned saree, printed jumpsuit or an OTT floor-length gown, Bhumi is a fan of the modern silhouette and we are a fan of her fashion GUTS.

So here’s celebrating the GORGEOUS diva with our favourite looks from the stunner. Here goes!

First up is this Gaby Charbachy gown. The puffy sleeves, the mermaid silhouette and of course the deep neck, what’s not to love.

Then we have this asymmetrical lilac sequinned dress by Deme Love. Bell sleeves on one side and none on the other. Love!

Next up is this oh-so-special ruched body con from Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan. We love how the colour is enhancing the purple tones in her hair. This silhouette is also looking amazing on the lady on the hour.

And then we have tan leather pants, with a mustard sweater and a denim trench. Colour blocking at its best right here! Do not miss the yellow pumps.

She shows ruffles some more love in this Aanchal Chanda outfit.

Happy birthday, Bhumi. We LOVE everything you’re doing with fashion. We see you.

