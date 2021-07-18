Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 7 Times she proved there is no better shade than black and can never go wrong

Here's to the most beautiful diva and all the black outfits she wore. We adore her fashion choices just as much as she does.

Standing out in a sea of impeccably dressed celebrities is a challenge but the Durgamati actress, Bhumi Pednekar has a style route she often takes that easily makes for standout statements. The one where not everyone is up to experiment, while casuals and gowns are a favourite of the talented star, she doesn’t stop at it. There’s more she welcomes in style and we can’t decide what we love most about every outfit she dons. It’s safe to say that she never shies away from meeting the sartorial demands of any event she plans to hit.

If you’re all for giving a not-so-little nod to the colour black, you should be bookmarking this edit that offers you notes in abundance meaning expect more trendy fits and styles. Scroll now!

Turn heads, but make it extra remarkable in a power fit. The Pati Patni Aur Woh starlet picked out a Hene full-sleeved blazer jacket that was designed with lapels and buttons which also had an interesting element of a chiffon fabric attached as a train to it. Her cool-girl outfit was paired up with knee-length cropped pants and ankle-strap pointed heels.

One can probably never stop saying ‘hellos’ to sarees and Bhumi agreed too in a black organza saree. The borders of the saree were highlighted with sequins while the hemline of the pallu had tassels that switched things up when clubbed right with a sleeveless matching sleeveless blouse.

Need to give your slinky gown a little twist? Grab a cape to elevate the full-length number. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star chose a Nikhil Thampi bodycon dress that was lit up with golden broad embellishments placed at the turtleneck collarbone and the hemline of the short cape that was attached to the ready-to-party dress.

Pretty in black is the new cool and we’re so digging the vibe. Bhumi opted for a bralette and teamed with a slit maxi-length skirt that bore a thigh-high slit we cannot get enough of. Her OOTN was wrapped with a black leather belt and peep-toe heels with ankle straps.

The Shehlaa Khan tulle dress has us feeling flirty and fun. The Lust Stories actress followed a fuss-free dress code as she wore a voluminous strappy asymmetrical dress that gave a sheer look right above her waist. A pair of sparkly pointed pumps was all she needed to dress it up.

Caution: Too sultry, too cute to handle! Sorry, we can’t pick just one option when the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actress is around. The mutton-sleeved fit reminds us of the cropped sweater trend that made one too many rounds amongst the celebs. The turtleneck number also entitled a front tie-up detail that made it look like an extra top and the mini cut-out dress also had a puffy effect from the waist which gave it the frame of a skirt. With sunglasses and transparent heels, she nailed it all like a pro.

Impactfully fitting the bill of a boss-bae outfit, the suit was tailored with floral embroidery, single button, and consisted of broad lapels. To wrap it up, she donned black matching pants and pointed heels.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: EVERYTIME she created history with her fashion choices

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×