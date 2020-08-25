Happy Birthday Blake Lively: 7 Times the actress rocked strapless outfits and left fans speechless 

The mother-of-three and former Gossip Girl star turns 33 today. We delve into her red carpet closet to take a look at all the strapless, flattering outfits she has worn on the red carpet.

From playing a fashionista and problem child in Gossip Girl to surviving a shark attack in The Shallows, Blake Lively has come a long way. The actress who makes regular appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala every year is a true-blue fashionista at heart. The mother-of-three turns 33 today. She has always been impeccably dressed and a few of her well-known friends who include Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift, have only good things to say about her. Also known for her excellent sense of humour and ability to roast husband and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, we can't help but be in awe of the actress as well!

The actress revealed in an interview that she doesn't have a stylist and loves playing dress-up on her own. One silhouette she can't seem to get enough of is strapless dresses by Carolina Herrera, she wore to The Shallows premiere.

To the Jimmy Fallon show, she wore a cut-out off-shoulder blue dress that showed off her baby bump. Blake looked radiant with her hair pulled up into a neat ponytail.

At the 2016 MET Gala, she looked divine in a Burberry blush pink strapless gown with a floor-sweeping cape that also made for a train, with contrasting red embroidery on it. Dangling chandelier earrings made for statement accessories to complete her look.

At the Cannes Film Festival, she left people stunned when she walked down the red carpet with Ryan Reynolds in a black and white strapless ball gown by Gucci. A statement diamond necklace and red lips ensured she looked glamorous.

Blake looked divine in yet another Gucci creation at the 2013 MET Gala. This strapless mermaid-style number came with a fitted grey bodice on top and opened up with a black layered organza bodice from waist-down.

She also channelled her inner Hollywood glamour in a striped Zuhair Murad strapless number. On a nude bodice, it bore black stripes and a sweetheart neckline. Her hair styled into glamorous side-parted waves and red lipstick completed her look.

Blake Lively also channelled her inner girl-next-door in a Marchesa yellow and black Aztec mini dress for a runway show. With minimal makeup and her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail she looked chic with minimal effort. Black stiletto pumps completed her look.

Here's wishing Blake Lively a great day! We can't wait to see how she styles herself in the future.

Which of her strapless looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

