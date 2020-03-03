Happy Birthday Camila Cabello: 5 times the Havana singer proved she is the ULTIMATE Senorita

The former Fifth Harmony member turns 23 and here are the 5 times she proved to be the ultimate Senorita. Check it out

Talking about ‘Real Friends’ to becoming the ultimate ‘Senorita’, Camila Cabello is that one singer-songwriter we’ve seen grow up in front of our eyes. For those who are unaware - Camila was a contestant on X-factor USA in 2012. She then got popular as she signed a joint contract with her fellow contestants and formed a group - Fifth Harmony when she was just 15! After a long haul with the group, she decided to split up and boy did she make a great decision!

Cabello who is currently dating her fellow Senorita singer, Shawn Mendes has released not one but two albums already and looks like she is not stopping anytime soon. While the singer has just turned 23, we took a look back at all the times she managed to take ours ( and maybe Shawn’s) breath away with her gorgeous looks.

We cannot mention her looking like an absolute Senorita without talking about the amazing performance by the couple at the American Music Awards. For the night she was seen in a gorgeous red cut-out dress that ensured all eyes were on her.

Moving on is the next look from the same AMA red carpet where she opted for a nude tulle gown with matching embroidered flowers. What stole the show was her long mane which was brided on one side giving us major fairytale vibes.

Moving on to another stunning look, Camila made a stunning statement in a yellow gown that perfectly accentuated her curves while the thigh-high slit stole the show.

Next on the list is her look from the Vanity Fair Oscars party where she looked like an absolute dream in a black lace number by Monique Lhuillier. The strappy wonder was styled with side-parted sleek hair that made her look like she stepped out of a fairytale.

We definitely saved the best for the last and this one is from the Grammy’s red carpet. Strutting down in Atelier Versace the singer looked her best in black. Stepping away from her usual curly mane, the diva looked her best in straight hair!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

