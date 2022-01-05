Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 8 Proof she is the Mastani of our hearts in gorgeous sarees

Deepika Padukone has taken over Bollywood with her strong acting prowess and ability to nail any role with her sheer versatility. The diva’s fashion saw a shift ever since Anaita Shroff Adajania gave a new style to her in Cocktail and also, Anaita was the mentor for Shaleena Nathani, who is Deepika Padukone's current stylist. Setting a new bar for herself with each of her looks, Deepika is one of our all-time favourite fashionistas whose style has been our go-to guide to stay trendy. As the star celebrated her 36th birthday today, let’s take a moment to appreciate her stunning collection of sarees that have won our hearts.

Organza saree has been all the rage for quite recently and Deepika Padukone’s ravishing look in an all-black saree by Sabyasachi was just out-of-the-box! Her flowy organza saree bore floral embroidery on the borders in black and was teamed up with a full sleeve, close neck blouse and sealed with a belt that featured the Bengal tiger logo of the brand. Sleek hairdo, contoured face with smokey eye makeup rounded off her edgy and sophisticated look.

The 83 actress looked like a queen in her ivory Faraz Manan saree. Oozing old-world glamour, her slightly scalloped border was embellished all over and was paired with a matching blouse. She added a pop of colour to her regal look in ivory with emerald jewellery. Neatly tied bun, black smokey eye makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and a golden glow on her face completed her style.

The diva donned a bright, colour-blocked saree by Payal Khandwala that soon became an Internet sensation. The micro-pleated saree and the bright yellow sleeveless, high neck blouse was all things fun and fab and looked great on her. Blue drop earrings and fresh makeup featuring mauve glossy lips, smudged eyeshadow and a messy bun cut the picture-perfect!

Deepika and monochrome looks are a match made in heaven. She loves to paint her looks in solid hues and has aced tonal dressing multiple timeless in both western and ethnic ensembles. Her all-yellow look in Sabyasachi’s ruffle saree was an experimental number that Deepika pulled off like a true diva. The high collar blouse with tie-detail and bishop sleeves added to the drama factor that the look eluded. Statement-making gold earrings and glam makeup elevated the style quotient of her gorgeous ensemble.

For Isha Ambani’s pheras back in December 2018, the Bajirao Mastani actress caught our attention in a regal Jamdani drape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The intricate zardozi lace border added a festive touch to her beautiful ivory saree that was teamed with a statement-making full sleeves blouse. Her red was crafted using tulle and was embroidered lavishly with vasli, zardozi and Resham silk threads. She kept the rest of the look simple to balance the richness of her saree.

While promoting Chhapaak, Deepika rocked quite a few awe-inspiring looks and we absolutely loved her multi-coloured hand-painted saree by Sabyasachi. The saree, which brought together splashes of jewel tones and sorbet shades, was further accentuated with delicate cord piping and sequinned splatters. It also featured a fringed gold border. She teamed the saree with a metallic blue sleeveless blouse and opted for shoulder-grazing earrings, a stack of statement-making kadas and a ring to round off her party-ready look.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their Mumbai wedding reception in royal style twinning in ivory and gold. The latter’s drape by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla featured intricate embroidery consisting of a rich gold border. She looked pristine in this chiffon chikankari ensemble which came with a matching embroidered dupatta that she wore over her head. She rounded off her divine look in a multi-tiered floral necklace and earring set. Her red chooda added a bit of colour to the ensemble. Altogether her OTT look was a complete show-stealer.

For her wedding reception in Banglore, Deepika wore a regal-looking gold kanjeevaram saree paired with a Sabyasachi ivory high neck full sleeve blouse. A gift from her mother, Deepika Padukone’s pure zari Kanjeevaram molten-gold saree was a limited-edition creation from Adyava. She accessorised it with an emerald choker and a long pearl necklace and managed to look more royal than we could've ever imagined.

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone!

Which of her stunning looks in sarees stole your heart? Tell us in the comments below.

