Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Here’s are the top 5 most ICONIC looks served by the diva

The Mastani of Bollywood, needs no formal introduction when it comes to fashion. Over the year, the actress has undoubtedly proved her worth when it comes to showing off her stunning wardrobe. From red carpets to airports and weddings, Ms Padukone is always making sure to bring something new to the table. While the actress is always turning to experiment with her look, there are definitely some that turn to be iconic and here are our top picks:

We cannot talk about iconic fashion moments without starting the list with this iconic red carpet look. The Ashi Studio number brought in the drama and glamour all in one. (I mean, it’s even approved by Beyonce, herself!) The actress looked every bit show-stopping as she styled the bright number with a smokey eye and a sleek bun and showed the world how it’s actually done.

Talking about an iconic red carpet look, this daring Tommy Hilfiger number surely comes to mind. The Padmavaat actress bared it all as she chose for a strappy silk dress in white. There’s a whole list of things that could go wrong with the dress, but Deepika was undoubtedly going to win the MET Gala in style!

Iconic is something that gets followed by other and Deepika Padukone’s love for saree surely did that! Her iconic saree looks over the years have been quite the rage and this particular colourful drape by Arpita Mehta is surely a winner!

Classics is what Deepika Padukone does best and a red dress is without a doubt the best outfit she’s pulled off so far. The actress surely knows her way around pulling off a thigh-high slit and this Prabal Gurung number requires no introduction!

While the actress has been big on red carpet trends and traditional outfits, she surely knows her way around some of the most effortless street style looks. From oversized outfits to layering the right jackets, she knows her way around making casuals look like couture and this all-black look stands to be our top favourite!

