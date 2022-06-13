Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 Times she showed how to binge on glamour & fab style with strapless dresses

It's a Monday morning and we're hoping to see and breathe glamour all day, it's Disha Patani's birthday! As the Malang star completed another year around sunshine and night skies, let's take a look at all her infallible style. When she has signed off from the sensuous style theme, you'll see the 30-year-old is fully committed to her athleisure looks.

You can't be hunting for oomph anymore. Disha is the one to bring the best forward. Tell us you've seen her strapless dresses, if you haven't, get ready for the party-filled weekend that awaits you.

Can we talk about the cut-out detail? Wait, there's more to gape at. This monotone Shehla Khan strapless dress featured a high-low ruffled hem placed in tiers, a ruched bodice, and double bows. Style it up brilliantly with gladiator sandals and a necklace.

Brb, we're onto a bombshell business. Always a pleasure to don a black full-length, the Radhe actress rocked an Aiisha Ramadan dress with a scoop neckline, a thigh-high slit, and golden flower applique. Don't miss that cutesy, mini glimpse of lace embroidered detail. This party ensemble was clubbed with jewellery and ankle-strap stilettos.

A blue corset dress. Need we entice you more? This strapless knee-length dress brought the right hint of glitter and the thigh-high slit just adds to the statement. Round off with accessories and eyeshadow that suit your mood, may it be all about high-octane shine.

Never the one to say no to head-turning gowns, you shouldn't shut the doors from taking your party style up a notch. Clad in a Falguni Shane Peacock semi-sheer deep green ensemble, gold stripe detailing steals the show. Disha brought her glow on and had her look sealed off with strappy stilettos, drop earrings, and a bracelet.

Vintage glamour calling! Sign up quickly. The Ek Villain 2 actress donned a Saisha Shinde strapless velvet red gown with a corseted bodice and a scooped neckline. Disha was an absolute fireball with the show of thigh-high slit, triple-strappy stilettos, and a lariat necklace.

Metallic for you. Time for the heat meter to reach the apex! Opt for a Hamda Al Fahim knee-length ruched dress with an asymmetric hem, a corseted bra with a starry glam rush, and the elongated train. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress nailed her red-carpet look with ankle-strap stilettos.

Happy Birthday, you stunning diva!

Which is your favourite dress? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Namrata Deepak on her styling journey with Shraddha Kapoor, sustainable fashion moments and more