Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 7 Times she showed us how to SLAY in crop tops

As the diva turns 29, we take a look at how Disha Patani has been making crop tops - her go-to look.

One of the most-wanted actresses in India today has to be . With films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, Radhe and more backing her, the Bareilly-born actress has come a long way. The diva is also known for her dance and workout videos and incredible sense of fashion and style. Showing off her lean figure and slim waist comes easy to the diva. Whether it is at the airport or to promote films, crop tops have become Disha's go-to attire. Here are all the times she showed us how to style it effortlessly.

Spotted running errands and looking chic, Disha posed as a fashion icon for millennials in a neutral-tone off-shoulder crop top styled with black denim bum shorts. Stacked up necklaces and a pair of platform sneakers perfectly accessorised this minimal look.

At the airport, Disha took the floral route ahead in a girly botanical printed green and yellow crop top with a plunging neckline. A pair of high-waisted distressed jeans, stacked-up necklaces and white sneakers completed this look. She also carried a denim jacket to layer her outfit.

For the promotions of Malang, Disha put forth an effortlessly stylish look and showed us how to style denim-on-denim right! She picked out a crisp white crop top and paired this with high-waisted skinny jeans. A cropped denim jacket topped off this look and block heels and her go-to stacked up layered necklaces added a dash of glamour to this.

In one of the 29-year-old actress' most colourful and comfortable looks so far, Disha kept it fun in a tangerine-hued full-sleeve crop top styled with high-waisted cargo pants. The outfit showed off the diva's slim waist and toned abs, A pair of white sneakers and dark sunglasses made for the perfect accessories.

Crop tops and jeans seem to be the diva's favourite combination. She left us floored in this rust orange off-shoulder bustier-style crop top styled with high-waisted distressed denims. Lilac sneakers, her glossy hair styled to perfection and slinky layered necklaces topped off this look.

Making a strong case for flared pants, the diva styled it with an expensive Guess crop top. Her hair left loose and a fresh face with no makeup was all that Disha was armed with as she headed out of the city.

Apart from crop tops, if there's another thing Disha loves, it is cargo pants. Making a strong case for tone-on-tone dressing, the actor picked out a simple white crop top and layered it with arm warmers. High-waisted pink and grey cargo pants paired with lilac converse and her hair styled into voluminous beachy waves completed Disha Patani's look.

