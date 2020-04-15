Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Proof that the Harry Potter actress is the QUEEN of experimental fashion 

As the actress turns 30 today, we delve into her personal style evolution to see how she turned into a fashion icon.

After her role as Hermionie in the popular Harry Potter franchise, Emma Watson's name only grew bigger. She bagged not just magazine covers but lead roles in films like Beauty and the Beast, Perks of Being a Wallflower and Oscar nominated Little Women. Since her Harry Potter days, the actress has come a long way. She is not only an English actress but also an activist who doesn't hesitate from voicing her opinions.

Staying in the limelight, Watson has also become a global fashion icon. Her red carpet dresses have been nothing but experimental and we delve straight into them!

After her stint in the Harry Potter films, Watson wanted to get rid of the girl-next-door image. She chopped off her long locks and went with an experimental pixie haircut. It suited her petite frame and we thought she looked chic as ever in it!

Not going with the same-old gown, Emma opted for a mesh, lacy see-through one with loads of golden embroidery on the black material.

For her next red carpet look, Emma took the basic LBD up a notch in a high-low black number. It also had silver sequins on it to make for a look that one can take out from desk to dinner!

Giving dresses and gowns a much-needed break, Watson opted for a floor-length drape top that was stitched on top and opened up in between. She wore simple black pants underneath that made for a comfortable yet chic look.

At the MET Gala, Emma stuck to the theme and opted for a lavish and phenomenal two piece gown with an off-shoulder sleeve and a pair of pants that doubled as a skirt with a long train attached.

Experimenting yet again with her look, Emma went for a super-experimental look as she chopped off her hair yet again to make for super-short bangs that ended high above her eyebrows!

Here's wishing the diva a very happy 30th birthday! What are your thoughts on her style? Let us know in the comment section below.

