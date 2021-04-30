Happy Birthday Gal Gadot: TOP 5 times the Wonder Woman actress chose plunging necklines to make a statement

The Wonder Woman actress is a huge fan of plunging necklines and we have proof. Check it out

It’s Gal Gadot’s birthday which means we are reminiscing the old Covid-free times and looking back at some of the most stunning red carpet looks. While Gal can look good in any and everything she decides to put on her body, it’s plunging neckline outfits that seem to be her favourite. Over the years, Gadot has been seen sporting some of the most exquisite and stunning ensembles on the red carpet and here’s proof:

We would like to start this list with this gorgeous sequinned number she wore at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. It was perfect for the night and made a statement like no other. Sequins were a statement in its own but the plunging neckline, padded shoulders and lapels around the neckline worked well as a power statement. Soft, shoulder dusting waves and neutral makeup rounded off her look.

Moving on to a look that is a year older than the previous one, this after-party look ensure all eyes were on her. Again, she picked sequin and this time in the colour red. The strappy slip dress bore a plunging neckline accompanied by a cinched up waist and a thigh-high slit. With old Hollywood waves and a gorgeous glam, Gal stole the show!

Talking about stealing the show, Gal picked out a bright yellow gown that ensured all eyes were on her. The actress picked out a gown that perfectly showed off her curves while an asymmetric plunging neckline became the centre of attraction. A sleek bun and blushed glow perfectly complemented her look.

Metallic hues on the red carpet is quite the statement but when it comes to Gal, she ensures to add every bit of oomph required to grab eyeballs. The Wonder Woman actress chose for a strappy, plunging number yet again and while the gown was quite the show-stealer, she balanced the look out with sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Last but not least is this gorgeous red plunging dress which is a wardrobe staple for every woman. It’s the right bit of sultry and powerful and perfect for a date night with your crush. The cinched waist, high heels and impeccable hair and makeup game only take the look to the next level.

