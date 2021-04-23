Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: 6 Times the supermodel proved she was the OG QUEEN of monotone dressing

When it comes to fashion, nobody is on top of their game quite like the supermodel. She kicked off the monotone dressing trend much before anybody else and here's proof.

America's sweetheart, supermodel and more recently a mother, Gigi Hadid seems to have achieved quite a lot for a regular 26-year-old.

The model who made her way into the industry by starring in Guess advertisements as a child is today at the top of her game. A trendsetter in her own way, Gigi is always making heads turn.

One trend almost everybody is obsessing over today is the monotone trend. While we're obsessing over it now, Gigi has been sporting the trend for ages already, which is what makes her such a rockstar in her space. Take a look at all the times she made a strong case for monotone dressing.

Nothing spells summer like a bright yellow outfit and Gigi knows this. She gave us street style goals in a bright yellow bustier-style crop top paired with high-waisted yellow pants. A sweater tied at her neck to throw on if it got chilly and a pair of tan shoes completed her look.

After the delivery of her daughter Khai, Gigi bounced back into shape. She picked out a pastel blue shirt topped over a pair of cropped wide-leg pants with a white hem. A checkered tweed pastel blue and white coat and white sneakers completed her cosy ensemble.

Not just on the streets, even on the red carpet Gigi often picks monotone looks. Case in point, this unusual outfit which came with both pants and a pleated skirt! Over this, Gigi wore a matching crop top and topped this off with a blue blazer. A crossbody sling in the same shade completed her look.

Adding a feather to her cap, Gigi even launched and designed a collection for Tommy Hilfiger! At the launch party, she stuck to what she knows best and decked up in a head-to-toe red outfit that included a red crop top, pants that were tucked into boots and a sheer red maxi shirt that she wore as a shrug. She even accessorised with a red clutch!

Seems like Hadid has a soft spot for the blues. She made quite a statement in a sky blue Emilia Wickstead outfit which bore a side-style cape to it. Blue snakeskin shoes and eyeshadow completed her look.

For the MTV VMAs, Gigi picked out a neutral tone outfit and rocked two trends together. Neutrals are all the rage right now and it comes as no surprise that Hadid did it first. A strapless corset tucked into a pair of satin pants topped off with neutral pumps and layered gold necklaces made quite a statement!

Here's wishing Gigi Hadid a very Happy 26th Birthday!

Which of her monotone looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it chic in a Rs 24K linen Reiss jumpsuit as she returns from Goa: Yay or Nay?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×