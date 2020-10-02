Happy Birthday Hina Khan: EVERYTIME the actress took things a notch higher with her fashion game

Hina Khan has time and again showed the world how it’s done when it comes to fashion and we have enough proof!

When we think about TV celebrities we hardly think about fashion and trendy clothes. But, in the recent past, everything has drastically changed. Every show has their own different vibe when it comes to clothing while entire families colour coding just takes things to another level. While celebs are definitely putting their best foot forward, there's the Birthday girl, who has literally left everyone behind in terms of her fashion sense (and probably everything else). Her Instagram feed is enough to prove our point here! She does not shy away from dressing up in some of the most stunning ensembles and is often sharing her #OOTDs with the world. Not just that, she has also been one of the very few celebrities to walk the Cannes red carpet and boy did she steal the show!

So today on the occasion of her birthday, we took a look back at all the times she stole the show with her jaw-dropping looks!

When we talk about Hina Khan and fashion, it's hard to miss her Cannes debut look. The actress opted for a grey embellished number that stole the show! The actress made quite the statement as the bodycon number bore a plunging neckline accompanied by statement cape sleeve that brushed the floors. Considering this was her debut, she definitely made a bang!

Not just the red carpet, even when it comes to her casual off-duty ensembles, she is always taking things a notch higher. The actress made a rather bold choice recently by opting for polka-dotted pants and styled it with a striped tee. While print on print sounds dreadful, she did manage to rock it with every bit of oomph while also adding a pop of colour with her neon heels!

We've all known her as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and desi is what she does best. From sarees to shararas and suits, you can always count on her to raise the elegance quotient with her ethnic looks!

Adding to it, Khan is definitely not the one to stick with classic pieces and is often experimenting with her looks and this dhoti saree serves as a great example!

Lastly, her vacation wardrobe needs a special mention on this list as she is always taking a step forward to being something new to the table and we are in awe!

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Here's how the actress broke the mould for TV actors and became an inspiration

Share your comment ×