Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: 6 Times the actress made us ‘paani paani’ in ethereal lehengas

Although Jacqueline is originally from Sri Lanka, she did not take much time to adjust in Bollywood and make an impression among the audience. Her infectious smile, chirpy nature and oh-so-gorgeous body has made her quite a popular figure among the young crowd. Apart from her impeccable dancing skills, she is known for her fitness and her fashion. Every clothing she wears, looks like it is made exclusively for her. From her off-duty looks to her red carpet looks to her bridesmaid looks, she pulls off every outfit with equal aplomb. On the occasion of her birthday, we are going to take a walk down the memory lane and take a look at all the times she donned herself in elegant lehengas.

Jacqueline made everyone stop and stare as she stepped out in a gorgeous blush pink and silver lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock on the occasion of Diwali. The heavily embellished lehenga featured a blouse with a sweetheart neckline and mutton sleeves that was paired with a matching flared lehenga featuring intricate embroidery work. She completed the look by teaming it with a matching sheer dupatta. Jacqueline accessorised the elegant ensemble with an emerald diamond choker and a matching maangtikka.

If you are looking for just the perfect haldi/mehendi lehenga that will set you apart, then take tips from Jacqueline Fernandez. The diva was seen posing joyfully in a beautiful yellow printed lehenga by Anita Dongre. The bright and sunny lehenga was crafted of kasab satin and featured poly georgette sequins. The skirt was decked in red and yellow floral print all over and was teamed with a sleeveless floral blouse along with a matching dupatta. Jacqueline styled the look with golden jhumkas.

The bubbly and always chirpy, Jacqueline Fernandez has always managed to give us major fashion and body goals. The actress looked like she came right out of a fairytale in this pink lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The soft pink lehenga was decked with floral motifs and featured a ruffled virago sleeved blouse. The sleeves were definitely the highlight of this outfit as it added a certain uniqueness to it. She teamed the ensemble with diamond earrings and a ring.

If you are looking for a minimalistic outfit to wear this wedding season, then this cream lehenga worn by Jacqueline Fernandez is simply perfect! The subtle off-white lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna, was decked in intricate floral embroidery work all over. The strappy cropped blouse showed off Jacqueline’s toned midriff and was paired with a matching skirt. What added a unique factor to the ensemble was the dupatta that Jacqueline wore like a cape unlike the ideal manner. The sheer dupatta was plain and featured a thick floral border. She teamed the look with contrasting bottle green earrings and a mini gold clutch.

For the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at Udaipur, Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in an ivory Manish Malhotra ensemble. The ivory lehenga was embellished in antique and dull gold artwork. It featured a short U-neck blouse and a voluminous skirt. She further amplified the look with a stack of bangles, earrings and a maangtikka. The Bhoot Police actress also added a matching potli to revv up the attire.

Jacqueline looked like a real-life princess as she was seen posing in a gorgeous sea-green floral lehenga by Anushree Reddy. The outfit featured a bralette-style blouse paired with a matching voluminous lehenga adorned in pink flowers and a thick gold border. The actress added another dash of glam to the ensemble by layering it with a see-through pink stole. She completed the look by accessorising it with pink chandelier earrings that matched with the stole and the floral print.

Which lehenga worn by birthday girl Jacqueline Fernandez is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

