Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 5 times the actress proved to be the ultimate fashionista & took our breath away

As Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 today, we look back at all the looks the diva served that stole our hearts. Check it out

The Kapoor offspring, Janhvi Kapoor has been making sure to make the most of her Bollywood legacy and there’s no denying that! Being the veteran, ’s daughter, the diva definitely had a lot of pressure on her to prove herself and she has been doing exactly that! Ever since her debut in Dharma Production’s Dhadak, she has not stopped hustling and there’s absolutely no denying that! While she has big ones like Dostana 2 and Takht lined up, it does not look like she is going to stop anytime soon.

While the young actress has been making the most of her work front, it is her stunning looks that have caught our attention every now and then. From gorgeous sarees to some of the most glamorous red carpet looks, the diva is definitely hitting it out of the park when it comes down to her style. So, today as the young actress turns 23, we took a look back at all her gorgeous looks and stunning ensembles.

First up, we have this gorgeous look from one of her first red carpet events. The diva looked her absolute best in a gorgeous green ensemble. While the gown was a simple one, it was Janhvi who managed to carry it off with utmost grace which has definitely made this look one of our favourites.

Moving on to a more glamorous look, the diva surely set some fitness goals in this gorgeous number by Julien Macdonald. By ditching her accesories, Kapoor definitely made sure to let her dress all the attention. However, what stole the show was the gorgeous glam that made perfectly complimented the attire and managed to take our breaths away.

Moving on, we have yet another look by the 23-year-old and boy does she know how to slay everything that comes her way! The Dhadak actress was seen slaying this gorgeous traditional drape by Manish Malhotra. What stole the show was the stunning jewellery and gorgeous blushed glam.

Next on the list is another gorgeous saree look by Janhvi and the diva was quick to climb up on the sequin saree bandwagon with this gorgeous lavender drape. She styled hers with a matching sequinned blouse. Luscious curls and neutral tone makeup elevated the look to a whole new level.

Lastly, we have this stunning look by the diva which was a mix of all chic, trendy and glamorous elements. The strapless dress by Alina Anwar Couture perfectly hugs her body while the draped silhouette managed to show off her long toned legs. While the dress was a perfect one for a romantic date, she added a trendy touch with layers of dainty necklaces and a gorgeous glam.

Which look by the diva is your favourite? Drop-in your comments in the section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More