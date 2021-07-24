Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 6 Times the singer had us ‘On The Floor’ with her shimmery outfits

Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as J.Lo, is a well-known singer, dancer and actress. From her blockbuster songs like ‘I’m Real’ to her beloved movie roles like in ‘Maid in Manhattan' to her top notch dancing like the routine in the ‘Get Right’ music video, the diva has had us all floored. It is hard to believe that the eternally youthful looking J-Lo turns 52 today and it seems like she is aging in reverse. Apart from her immaculate singing, relatable acting, and mesmerising dancing skills, the diva is also widely famous for her fashion sense and her ability to pull off literally every piece of clothing that she puts on. So, on the special occasion of her birthday, we are happy to take a joyful walk down the memory lane and recall all the times the singer looked radiant in a shimmery outfit.

J.Lo went all out for the launch of her new album ‘Love?’ back in 2011. The diva arrived at The Grove in a gold sequined jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad. The strapless jumpsuit was covered in sequins all over and was cinched at the waist with a black belt featuring a bow. The belt was much-needed since it broke the monotony of the outfit. Lopez chose the safe path and completed the glimmering look with black Louboutin heels, a chunky bracelet and hoop earrings.

The mother-of-two arrived at the Billboard Music Awards in 2013 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena wearing a gold Zuhair Murad gown. The ravishing gown featured a deep plunging neckline and was embellished with sequin detail and a sheer skirt. The halter neck outfit fit Jennifer like a glove and helped her flaunt her curvaceous figure perfectly. The singer teamed the ensemble with a pair of gold heels and a matching clutch bag.

Jennifer walked the red carpet at the MTV VMAs with utmost confidence in charisma in a metallic gown by Charbel Zoe back in 2014. The cutout gown featured a thigh-high slit and hugged her body proving that it was exclusively made for her. The outfit was all about the sequins, slits and lots of skin! Jennifer paired the sultry outfit with diamond jewellery, matching pointed-toe heels and a metallic clutch.

It wasn’t unlikely when Jennifer Lopez caught everyone’s attention when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars, held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. The musician wore a sparkling silver gown designed by Tom Ford. It was encrusted with tons of reflective pieces that looked like tiny mirrors, and featured long sleeves and a high neck with illusion detailing. J.Lo let the outfit take the centre stage as she simply opted for small diamond earrings and rings along with a matching clutch.

J.Lo lit up the 2019 Met Gala quite literally as she walked the pink carpet in a jaw-dropping sparkling Versace dress. The flashy dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a thigh-high slit because every J.Lo look is incomplete without a little leg show. Jennifer paired the dress with iridescent platform heels, stacks of diamond bracelets, rings and a silver clutch. An enormous pendant necklace and a matching fringe sequined headpiece phenomenally completed the look.

Jennifer Lopez’s sense of fashion reflects her fearless attitude and charismatic personality. While shooting her romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’, the musician was spotted at the JFK airport in New York looking stunning in a bodycon sequined red dress by Alex Perry. The midi dress featured draping split full sleeves and a zip up back. Lopez let her fiery red dress do all the talking as she skipped the accessories and simply wore rings. She completed the look with red-trimmed naked heels.

