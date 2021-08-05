Happy Birthday Kajol: 7 Times she proved her wardrobe has an abundance of whites in every silhouette

Kajol was one of the most loved actresses who played iconic characters in garnering audiences to Hindi cinema. She is regarded as one of the most successful actresses and apart from her chirpy personality, invaluable acting skills and talent, her style has got a lot to do with all the praises. Though you may find Kajol mostly in ethnic ensembles especially sarees, she also pulls off modern silhouettes and western wear equally well. From the red carpet to intimate family parties, here are 7 times she wore outfits in white and gave us angelic vibes. Proving that white is the colour of her wardrobe, Kajol's ravishing looks validates that white can be bold and party-perfect apart from being elegant and graceful.

Kajol picked a simple yet stunning midi dress by Nikhil Thambi for a product launch event in the city and looked modish in its flowy silhouette. Her fit and flare dress featured a V neckline, padded shoulders, three fourth sleeves, cinched at her waist with a thin black belt. She teamed her white classy dress with black Jimmy Choo heels and matching black earrings from Shivan and Narresh.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress looked ethereal in a Chikankari white saree by designer Manish Malhotra. Her regal saree featured sparkly embroidery details that added bling to her elegant look. Statement earrings, stacked rings and a side-parted hairdo completed Kajol’s stunning look.

Kajol’s playful look in an asymmetric midi dress that features a cold shoulder design and a sequined floral pattern in the front was everything fun and fab. She teamed the casual-breezy look with glittery silver heels, eye-grabbing bracelets and kept the look minimal with nude makeup and her dark mane in beautiful curls.

Giving Indian designs a gala twist, Kajol looked like a true diva in her gold and white avant-garde saree-gown. The Tarun Tahiliani number was a saree drape with twin pallu in contemporary form and Kajol’s OTT messy bun hairstyle elevated her style sky-high. Black smokey eye makeup, burgundy matte lips and a contoured base got her makeup game perfect. She rounded off her look with a minimal aesthetic necklace and matching bangles on one hand.

Kajol stunned us in a black and white one-shoulder jumpsuit which bore a white layer that extended to her sleeves and the front while accents of black covered the other side of her jumpsuit. The red belt on her waist added a pop of colour to her white-dominant number. She carried a black clutch bag and was accessorised up with floral earrings, sleek bracelets and chunky rings. The star completed her style with berry-toned lips, soft smokey-eyes and dewy makeup.

Her beautiful look in a white salwar suit by designer duo Sukriti and Akriti is a perfect choice to look elegant and graceful for intimate parties and simple weddings. The beauteous white suit featured intricate floral embroidery in black and a scalloped hemline. She paired her promotional look for the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with statement earrings and rings from Zarin Jewellery and rounded off with white wedges from Fyor and dewy makeup.

Giving us boss lady vibes, Kajol walked the red carpet for Vogue Beauty Awards donning a white floral patterned pantsuit. The contemporary designer number by Shehlaa was stunning in all ways and bore a subtle sheen and an ethnic touch with its prints in the modern silhouette. The Dilwale actress added oomph to her look with a matching silver clutch from Jimmy Choo and metallic gold pumps by Charles & Keith. She rounded off her bold and beautiful style with sleek centre-parted hair, dewy makeup and silver dangle earrings.

Which of the 7 looks in white did you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Anushka Sharma showed us how to find love in sarees so we can look our best as a wedding guest