Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Dior to Prada: 6 EXPENSIVE luxury handbags owned by the diva we are crushing on

The Thalaivi actress celebrates her birthday today and we take a look at some of her most gorgeous arm candy that we're crushing hard on!

One of the busiest actresses in the industry and someone who doesn't hesitate from speaking her mind, Kangana Ranaut is known not only for her acting abilities but her impeccable sense of style as well. Close to her roots, the diva loves her handloom sarees and traditional outfits but aces pantsuits, dresses and everything else in between as well!

One thing that remains constant with all her outfits, is Kangana's expensive handbags.

Just today, the 4 time National Award-winning actress was spotted at the airport in a simple white cotton saree. Her choice of arm candy was the Louis Vuitton bag that is everybody's current favourite. The Rs 2.5 lakh LV On The Go monogram handbag matched well with her airport look.

Her go-to place to showcase her designer handbag collection, like every other diva, seems to be the airport. The Manikarnika showed off her baby pink Givenchy Antigona bag worth Rs 1.69 lakhs! Kangana paired this with a simple white cotton kurta set and Tom Ford cat-eye sunnies.

The Queen actress made a statement when she stepped out of the airport in an INR 600 saree with a black trench coat and a matching handbag at the airport. The diva styled this with a Rs 2 lakh black Prada bag, black oversized sunnies and her hair pulled back into a neat bun, to complete the look.

Taking a break from her totes and handbags, we love this simple white Chloe sling she sported with a pastel blue outfit. The white crossbody sling is priced at a hefty rate of Rs 1 lakh and safe to say she styled it well!

One of the diva's favourite handbags has to be the iconic Lady Dior bag. She loves this one so much, she has the same bag in every colour available! The luxury handbag is priced at a whopping amount of Rs 3.8 lakhs and goes with literally any outfit.

Kangana also owns one of the most expensive bags available in the market - the Hermes Birkin. She owns three of them one in black and another grey worth Rs. 15 lakh! She loves sporting this with both her desi ensembles as well as western dresses and outfits.

