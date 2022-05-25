Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 7 Times he delivered fashion hits with spiffy shoes

Fifty and fierce, yes, that's birthday boy Karan Johar. The Indian filmmaker's sartorial style is ever in full force, so edgy and offbeat, he's a trendsetter in his own right. His aplomb to rock pantsuits be it with shimmer details or a customised colourful embroidery, it's something obsess and note-worthy to take serious notes from. Perhaps, in his books, it's good to never fear and to own the fashion space like it's your oyster is what an icon believes in.

Often spotted in Gucci and Balenciaga, swanky and sass are probably his style's themes. While birthday wishes and parties are sure in order, let's take more than a moment to look at a few of Karan’s throwbacks as a style star.

The producer has made a case for K for kool fashion with his footwear repertoire and here’s proof.

Everybody loves sneakers but Karan loves them to be cool. Styled by Eka Lakhani, his look consisted of a blazer and shirt further styled with striped trousers. All hot things ahead: Red-framed sunnies and Dolce & Gabbana day master low-top sneakers that cost approximately Rs. 65,560.38.

Pantsuits may be an undying rage but hey, ain't nothing as drool-inducing as neon! Surrounded by the monsoon-inundated evening, the style hero rocked what we call a regular black pantsuit with neon green shoes.

Does the thought of donning heels fill you up with horror? It's also what dashing dudes love. Just like KJo who brought something so modish, like a striped printed pantsuit as styled by Nikita Jaisinghani. The spot-on award goes to the obvious, his block-heeled leather shoes.

Some spikes for a suave man? Now, this is perfection alert! All suited up and styled with a shirt that had embroidered patches of a tiger on the collar, these clearly owned the limelight but does it ever feel enough when you know your shoes can do more? Spiked so stellar, his glossy loafers look killer!

Who would have thought an already debonair look needs something flashy? Would you dare style your animal-printed jacket with YSL silver shoes? Quite the colour game to pick up.

An all-black look is definitely a winner but wait what is this fire show? Call him the godfather of fashion already. There are no bows that you always spot but the cutesy butterfly detail looks bang-on. Teamed with Prada loafers, with some fur detail, peppered with royalty, this can be your pick for the next carpet look.

Ethnic ensembles are all about leaving us chuffed. Just as this black sherwani embroidered set is playing its ritual right, and with something as majestic as Christian Louboutin X Sabyasachi's limited edition mojaris with gold spikes and embroidery, we are sold, we repeat, super sold.

Happy Birthday, Karan Johar!

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

