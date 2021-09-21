Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Wardrobe basics to steal from the star's comfy & stylish closet

The birthday girl, Kareen Kapoor Khan’s wardrobe showcases a variety of styles, though comfort in serene colours seems to be her priority. The Jab We Met actress has been dominating Bollywood’s fashion world for years now and her code to slay in style is to wear your confidence. Here we have 5 fashion basics handpicked from Amazon that are very similar to what Bebo has sported. If you too love to take style inspiration and twin with her, scroll on and shop them all right away.

Yoga Suit

During and post-pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a lot of pictures on her ‘gram promoting the importance of yoga. Her workout wardrobe was all monochromatic athleisure outfits that are super trendy these days. She picked a dark blue sports bra and matching tights to comfortably take postures and do her yoga peacefully in style.

Get a similar blue sports bra

Price: Rs 380

Buy Now

Get similar blue tights

Price: Rs 1899

Buy Now

Kaftans

Her obsession with pretty kaftans is well known to the world. The easy-breezy silhouette of kaftans makes it a winning choice to slay all season in pure comfort. The diva has a kaftan of all kinds for every occasion. From birthday parties, vacations to evening walks and casual outings, Bebo’s kaftan game is stronger than ever and if you are a true fan of the star, get yours right now!

Get similar kaftan

Price: Rs 899

Buy Now

Distressed Jeans

Her cowgirl look in an oversized white shirt and ripped white jeans teamed with thigh-high boots and a hat is a chic style we wish we had. Bebo’s stylish wardrobe features versatile pieces like distressed jeans that can be styled up or down and is a must-have in every millennial’s closet today.

Get white distressed jeans

Price: Rs 1899

Buy Now

Yellow Dress

One of the best picks from Kareena’s maternity wardrobe was this yolk yellow maxi dress that featured a V neckline and button-up details on the torso. Her breezy dress looked super stylish and classy and the bright hue blended well with her maternity glow. If you know any mom-to-be, gift her this stylish outfit and encourage them to move on from boring casual maternity wear and to rock in style as Bebo did.

Get a similar yellow dress

Price: Rs 657

Buy Now

Even her basic style looks are everything stylish and comfy. Style up with apt accessories and makeup to twin with the birthday girl in uber-cool fashion.

