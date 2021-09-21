Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 Times Bebo proved she’s the ‘Begum of Bollywood’ in white ethnic wears

Our style queen Poo, our Bebo, and the Begum of Bollywood turns 41 today and we can all agree that she still hasn’t lost her stylish touch and graceful charm. From her airport to her red carpet looks, Bebo has us floored each time she steps out. On her birthday, let’s take a look at all the time she looked like pure elegance in white ethnic wear.

Each time Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out, the star makes a statement with her affinity for timeless silhouettes. For Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding, the actress relied on an ivory Anita Dongre lehenga. The lehenga featured a diaphanous skirt and a sultry blouse. The bralette-style blouse bore a V-neckline and thin spaghetti straps. It was crafted using lightweight organza and was decked in delicate silver sequins and intricate zardozi work. Bebo draped a sheer dupatta over the blouse to complete the look. The begum rounded off the look with gold chandelier earrings, maang tikka and ring, all encrusted with uncut diamonds and pearls. She further complemented her accessories with a gold potli bag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the perfect ethnic inspiration as she stepped out in a white chikankari lehenga by the label Narjis. The lightweight ensemble featured a full skirt, pearl-embellished blouse and a sheer dupatta with the same thread work as the skirt. The lehenga was intricately embroidered in traditional white chikankari and the blouse bore a deep V-neckline and dainty pearl embellishments. Bebo sealed the look with pearl drop gold chandbalis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan geared up to hit the runway at the Lakmé Fashion Week as she turned up in an Anamika Khanna creation for the press interviews. The all-white ensemble featured a crochet-like bralette-style blouse teamed with a plain white skirt with a high-low hem. The high-waisted skirt was adorned in intricate embroidery work at the waist. Bebo added yet another modern touch to the already urbane outfit by layering the blouse with a matching embroidered jacket that was decked in mirror work. The star ditched the accessories and simply opted for nude heels.

Count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to make heads turn every time she steps out. The diva of Bollywood acted as a showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s Summer Wedding Collection as she walked the ramp in a pretty white lehenga. The high-waisted number featured a sheer silver and white layer over it. It was decked in loads of embroidery in white with a scalloped border that separated the lower shimmery pattern from the above. The blouse featured a plunging neckline and cut sleeves with scalloped loose threads. Bebo amped up the look with a statement neckpiece.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra is a collaboration we all look forward to. Bebo picked out a snowy white chiffon saree by the designer for an awards function. The saree was accentuated with a delicate crystal-laced border. The saree was super minimalistic and was simply covered in small buttis. The Good Newwz actress teamed it with a striking blouse featuring a flattering V-neckline and cap sleeves. It was doused in intricate crystal, glass bead and sequin work. Bebo paired the look with diamond and emerald earrings that added a pop of colour to her outfit.

Bebo acted as a muse for Manish Malhotra and walked the ramp yet again in a peek-a-boo nude and white lehenga. The birthday girl painted a pretty picture in this outfit that featured a semi-sheer corset blouse teamed with an embroidered skirt. The Laal Singh Chada actress completed the look with a sheer nude dupatta with matching white embroidery, that she draped from behind giving a shrug-like look. She let the outfit take the centre stage as she skipped the accessories.

Which white ethnic ensemble by the birthday girl is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

