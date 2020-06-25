Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 5 Times the actress 'Dil Le Gayi' with her ethnic outfits

As the actress turns a year older, we take a look back at all the times she stole the show with her ethnic style.

Karisma Kapoor has been in the industry for a long long time. She made a mark with a number of her films including Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Biwi No. 1, Raja Hindustani Andaz Apna Apna and more. From her dance moves to her acting skills to her clothes, the actress and mother of two has evolved in more ways than one. While she still continues to maintain her slender figure and looks great in all that she wears, we can't get over Karisma's ethnic outfits. At 46, take a look at some of her best ethnic looks.

Looking like a regal princess in this ivory Manish Malhotra creation, we can't take our eyes off Kapoor. We love how she opted for neutral makeup to match with her floor-length anarkali. With her hair pulled back, we got a clear look at her statement earrings as well!

Pink is a colour that looks great on the actress' glowly complexion. In this pure silk Raw Mango saree, Karisma looked regal. A heavy statement neckpiece and matching earrings made for the perfect accessories to complete her look. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun and a few loose tendrils framed her face well.

Giving a contemporary twist to the ethnic look, the birthday girl opted for a piece by Anamika Khanna which featured exquisite work on it. She completed her head-to-toe scarlet red look with a matching red cape and deep red lips.

Karisma Kapoor like every Indian girl seems to love her sarees. She opted for a maroon saree by Sabyasachi and which featured a detailed border and blouse that made for a flawless contrast to the otherwise simple saree.

Being in the industry for so long, Karisma Kapoor has also learnt the art of mixing things up to create a whole new look. Case in point, this ivory white sherwani she paired with crisp white sneakers to make for a contemporary new look that we can't wait to try on ourselves!

While the actress doesn't seem to have aged a day, her fashion sense only keeps evolving for the better. Here's wishing the diva a very happy 46th Birthday!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone CANNOT do without pearls: The actress shows us how to sport the precious gem with any outfit

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×