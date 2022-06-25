Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 5 Times the diva proved she's a sheer desi queen in sarees

Happy weekend, folks! Here's to Karisma Kapoor's fans, Happy Lolo Day! The star reigned in the 90s for her iconic bunch of films and fashion is a given. If you were to recall the bygone days, mini skirts and crop tops were something that she defined a hundred percent fashion. There's more to her commendable style which includes her days lived in desi ensembles and as weddings continue to fill the air, here's how to bring on glamour with sheer sarees. Let the addiction begin with this guide.

What's in a black saree, you ask? Timeless allure. Styled by Ami Patel, the look of this ready-to-grab cocktail is just so heavenly. This Sabyasachi Mukherjee see-through saree featured embroidered floral patterns which complemented the sequin work on her sleeveless cropped blouse. Put in a contrasting touch with drop earrings.

Sangeet slay mode starts and ends here. Head to the celebration in an all-white ethnic look. The 48-year-old rocked a pearl-embroidered saree with a sleeveless blouse which consisted of a mesh fabric and silver shimmer borders. Style your look with a potli bag, silver jewellery, and statement drop earrings.

Give us some beige and we are beyond good! Isn't it? Look at this Raw Mango sheer saree that boasts circular embroidered patterns. Combine it with a black striped blouse with short sleeves and a V-neck. Nothing like a delicious-looking styling game, a contrast green choker necklace, a bangle, and a watch looked stunning on Karisma Kapoor.

Winning white-spotted! The Dil To Pagal Hai actress donned a Sabyasachi sheer saree. This gorgeous attire entails pearl embroidered accents and a rusted gold zardozi border. Paired with a simple and plain sleeveless, the saree's sparkle wasn't dulled out. A choker, mini drop earrings, and a clutch can round off your look.

Forget the stress and shine! Too many options but when the heart says yes to floral and white sarees, here's what you do. As seen on Karisma, this Manish Malhotra organza ensemble featured colourful floral patterns and intricate borders. The Raja Hindustani actress wore this to Ranbir-Alia's wedding with a vibrant three-quarter sleeve blouse and accessorised to perfection with a mattha patti, chaandbali earrings and stacked bangles.

