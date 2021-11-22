Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 6 Times the actor caused a ‘DHAMAKA’ with his winter fashion

The talented actor and the heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress us with his fashion game. His looks always make a statement and cause a ‘dhamaka’ in the fashion world and rightfully so, he's a trendsetter. With winters almost here, on his 31st birthday let’s take a look at the times he gave us winter outfit inspiration.

If we could personify the term ‘suave’, then Kartik Aaryan in this outfit would definitely be it. Kartik showed us just how to correctly style your outfit in the winters for a formal night with your friends, as he stepped out in a charcoal grey sweatshirt and grey denim jeans. What elevated the outfit was the olive green suede blazer that Kartik layered his sweatshirt with.

Giving us another ravishing winter look, the birthday boy chose a dapper combination for his promotional events. He wore a knitted charcoal grey sweater paired with distressed black denim jeans. The folded sleeves till his elbows and the ripped denims, added a casual vibe to the entire look. Kartik broke the monotony of the look by styling it with a pair of chunky white sneakers that one can never go wrong with.

Kartik kept it cool and comfy as he posed in a beige sweatshirt that featured a cute black graphic print and loose fit indigo-coloured pants. The vivid colour and the baggy fit of the pants added an edge to the otherwise basic sweatshirt. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor sealed the look with a pair of grey sneakers.

When in doubt, opt for a basic jogger set that will keep you warm and comfortable in the winters. Kartik posed in a quirky jogger set that featured a colour blocked hoodie with two different coloured sleeves - turquoise and orange. The hoodie also bore a green pocket pouch and a shade of yellow on the hood. This hoodie was coordinated with orange-coloured jogger pants that had white writings all over them. Kartik completed this sporty number with black-and-white sneakers that had bright yellow laces.

For a semi-formal winter look, Kartik Aaryan looked like the hero he is. He picked a grey knitted sweater, featuring a teddy that posed in the exact way as the actor. With a peek of the white shirt worn underneath the sweater, he layered a grey blazer over his sweater and teamed it with ink blue trousers. Giving it a semi-formal touch, he sealed the deal with dapper brown shoes.

Ahead of the release of the actor’s film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik was spotted giving us major winter fashion inspo in a grey hoodie that had ‘Chintu Tyagi’, the name of his character, written over it. He teamed the thick hoodie with a brown coat and washed blue denim jeans. He added a formal touch to the look by styling it with glossy, black oxfords. The black shades were a bonus touch to the entire outfit.

Which winter look by the birthday boy is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

