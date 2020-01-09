Happy Birthday Kate Middleton: Here's proof the Duchess of Cambridge's style is timeless and sophisticated

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 38 today. We take a look at her most recent stylish looks which proved that she can carry off literally any outfit!

While the news of Harry and Meghan broke the internet last night, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, quietly turned a year older. Middleton who is married to Prince William and is a mother of three manages to look impeccable with not just her outfits and accessories put together at all times but also her hair and makeup always in place. While it is relatively easy to carry off dresses and gowns that she is often seen in, the Duchess also aces her off-duty look and loves to experiment in the most subtle ways. Take a look!

To start off, Middleton gave one of the most stylish winter looks in a maroon skirt-suit set. To wear below her maroon blazer, the Duchess picked out a black turtleneck to keep warm. Paired with black pantyhose and suede black block heels, Kate looked like she meant business while keeping cosy at the same time.

Looking pretty and casual in a fit-and-flare grey dress that she wore over black pantyhose, made for the perfect fall look. With her hair blow-dried into perfection in the form of voluminous curls.

Making for the ultimate boss lady look, we love how Kate picked out a lavender blouse with a statement bow and paired it with formal pants. A beige mini handbag completed her boss lady look.

The Duchess clearly fancies her fit-and-flare dresses. We love how she paired this moss green dress with neutral suede pumps and a simple clutch. Her hair was styled into voluminous curls making for a lovely look.

Giving us yet another look that is perfect for work, Kate picked out a black polka-dotted blouse and paired it with loose formal pants. Keeping it simple and sticking to the tone, black suede pumps ensured she looked chic and ready to take on the day.

In a slightly more experimental look, Kate picked out a white maxi off-shoulder dress that would make for the perfect outfit for a date night. The full-sleeve dress showed off her swan-like neck and the simple pattern was minimal. We love how she opted to style it with glittery heels to a little shine.

Making for the ultimate off-duty look, Kate kept it chic in a vertical striped full sleeve top that she paired with high waisted black trousers and moss green suede pumps. To add a pop of colour to her look, she picked out a bright red clutch, giving us a lesson on Parisian style.

The Duchess of Cambridge also makes it a point to be versatile and dress up appropriately for the place and situation she is in. While she was in Pakistan, Kate donned a simple but lovely Pakistani suit in a sky blue shade. She paired the embroidered outfit with a matching dupatta and aced the look, we thought!

Giving us lessons on how to glam up, the Duchess looked phenomenal in a one-shoulder white gown. With her hair pulled back, the looked no less than a princess right out of a fairytale in the ball room gown alongside her prince.

Here's wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday!

Which of her looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

