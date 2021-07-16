Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 6 Times the actress lived every girl’s dream in a fairytale gown

As the B-town Barbie turns 38 today, let's take a trip down the memory lane and reminisce all the times she looked like a princess right out of a fairytale.

When we think of effortless style and bold charisma, the only name that comes to our head is style queen, . She has always been bold with her choices in outfit and yet has always managed to bring out an exceptional femininity in each attire that she flaunts. From everyday casuals to red carpet gowns, the birthday girl’s mesmerising beauty and sense of style always manages to make a strong statement. Her effortless charisma and hardworking nature never fails to inspire and impress us. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s take a walk down the memory lane when the actress looked like a princess in fairytale gowns.

For the Zee Cine Awards in 2019, Katrina made us all stop and stare as she walked the red carpet in a greenish-black floral gown by Reem Acra. The gown featured multicoloured flowers on the bodice that transcended all the way down and dispersed gracefully. The gown was cinched at the waist with a golden bow and bore a plunging neckline that added boldness to the otherwise adorable outfit. She simply paired the gown with delicate diamond earrings and a ring.

There is a reason why Katrina Kaif was referred to as a ‘Barbie Doll’ cause let’s face it, no one does glamour better than her. The gorgeous actress looked radiant as ever in this powder blue gown by the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock for the Filmfare awards in 2019. The gown was fully embroidered and embellished in the most minimal way that perfectly matched Katrina’s style. It featured a plunging neckline and the actress kept it simple by accessorising it with only a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Katrina looked no less than a Greek Goddess as she walked the red carpet at the Lux Golden Rose Awards in 2017 in an embellished, shimmery blush pink gown by Reem Acra. The strapless gown was decked in beads and sequins and featured a sweetheart neckline and a tulle skirt. The pastel colour of the gown did not make it look too loud and brought out an elegant subtlety. Katrina accessorised the gown with matching danglers and a statement ring.

Katrina looked like a gorgeous ice princess who ironically set the IIFA 2017 red carpet on fire in this powder blue star patterned gown by Ziad Nakad. The gown featured a fitted bodice with a deep neckline and a ball gown skirt. The fairytale gown oozed sophistication and drama which made it the perfect outfit for a red carpet! It featured a thin matching belt that cinched at the waist and hugged Katrina’s petite frame. The actress let the gown do all the talking as she accessorised it with delicate diamond earrings and a ring.

Katrina looked absolutely breathtaking in an emerald green gown by Ziad Nakad as she walked the red carpet for the Lux Golden Rose Awards in 2016. The sheer embellished ball gown featured an off-shoulder neck and was adorned in bead work all over. It was cinched at the waist with a dark green belt and the sleeves were decked in beads. Katrina let her gown take the centre stage as she ditched the jewellery.

Katrina looked like a bright ray of sunshine in a lemon yellow gown by designer Tony Ward from his Fall 2017 collection at the SIIMA awards in Abu Dhabi. The embroidered gown featured a fitted bodice with a sheer yoke and a full ball gown skirt that reminded us of Belle from Beauty and the Beast. The backless gown had a long train that sweeped behind her and made her own the red carpet. She completed the look with a pair of dainty earrings.

Which fairytale gown by the birthday girl is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

