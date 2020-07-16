Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Bikinis to red carpet gowns, EVERY time the actress stole the show; SEE PHOTOS

It’s Katrina Kaif’s birthday and it’s time to take a look back at all the times the diva has managed to show the world how it’s done!

With almost two decades in the industry, has made quite the statement when it comes to her work in films and stealing the show with her wardrobe choices. While her style is quite different compared to her contemporaries, she is often seen giving in to the hottest trends and making a statement. So, as the actress turns 37 today, we took a look back at all the times she created a statement through the years!

We’ll like to start off with this iconic red hair look on the Cannes red carpet. Kat definitely made a bold choice by styling her red hair with a solid coloured red gown on the carpet. Clearly iconic!

Moving on let us talk about the time she stole the show in an embellished mini dress and showed the world how it’s done!

Not just mini dresses, she pulls off a statement pantsuit like nothing else!

When it comes to making a statement, Katrina Kaif and her love for floral lehengas has no bounds.

Her makeup is always on point making us rethink our whole glam game!

Red carpets are her favourite place to grab eyeballs and she is often outdoing her self in that department!

Florals are her absolute favourite and she manages to wear them in every silhouette and style she finds.

When it comes to the airport, the diva keeps it easy in laid-back styles while her contemporaries are always focused on creating a statement.

While she knows all the ways to steal the show, her bikini game has literally made quite the impact and we are always in awe!

When we talk about her style, it is difficult not to mention her curly hair phase that gave us major goals!

What are your thoughts about the actress’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

