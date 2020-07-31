  • facebook
Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 5 Times the diva showed us how to slay in white 

On the Good Newwz star's birthday, we delve into her wardrobe to see how she rocked white and never goes wrong with the shade.
19696 reads Mumbai
White is a colour that not many people can go wrong with. It is safe, perfect for every season, looks chic and can be worn all through the year. 
If there is one person who loves the shade, it has to be Kiara Advani. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is a huge fan of the shade and wears it every time she can - birthdays, promotions, red carpets and more. 
On her birthday, we take a look at 5 of Kiara Advani's most notable white outfits that set the base for us. 

On her birthday last year, the actress picked her favourite shade to wear in the form of a silk co-ord piece. To top it off, she accessorised with a glamorous Chanel crossbody bag and made jaws drop!

For an award show, Kiara picked out a structured and well cut-out gown by Stephanie Rolland. It featured a cut out at her neck and a dramatic over-the-shoulder cape along with an exaggerated sleeve. 

An outfit that she pulled off better than most, was a white blazer dress. It featured a bustier-style top beneath and a lace panelling at the hem. White shoes and her hair pulled up into a high ponytail completed her look. 

Another pair of white separates that she wore, was a kurta with a knot right in the middle that she paired with slit, parallel pants. For a contrasting look, she threw on a chunky oxidised silver neckpiece with pink tassels. 

Seems like the Good Newwz actor not only has a favourite colour but a silhouette as well! She seems to love co-ord sets. She wore yet another co-ord number with laser cuts and accessorised with minimal gold jewellery to complete her fresh look. 

Which of her looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Celeb approved ways to wear grey & match your style with the weather

Credits :instagram

