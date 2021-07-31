Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 7 Times the actress made our jaws drop looking regal in gorgeous lehengas

Kiara Advani is one of the few names in Bollywood who struggled her way up to make her debut without any godfather in the industry. Her style has witnessed a drastic change over the years and we are absolutely loving how the Kabir Singh actress is nailing all of it like a true diva. One thing we can’t miss is how her Instagram feed is filled with her ethnic pictures wearing lehengas. Though most of the time she had worn ace designer Manish Malhotra’s creation, we could also spot Kiara twirling like a princess rocking other reputed designers as well.

If you are having a monsoon wedding, take cues from the birthday girl to look out of the box on your grand day. Her show-stopping lehenga numbers are to die for and we love how she pulls it off with all the grace and elegance. Scroll on to get inspired by Kiara Advani’s regal looks in gorgeous lehengas.

Kiara Advani was Manish Malhotra’s showstopper in the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2021. She looked straight outta fairytale in the scintillating silver number which featured sequins all over, cape sleeves on one side and cut-out details showing off her toned abs. Her backless blouse hugged her tightly and Kiara looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. She tied her centre-parted hair back into a sleek bun and opted for dewy makeup letting her silver lehenga grab all eyes. A winning choice for brides who want to amp up their style for the reception event with some sensuous touch of sequins and contemporary details on the ethnic silhouette.

Dosed in pastel shades, her pink and blue lehenga bore floral work all over without being overboard. While Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin work lit up the outfit in an intricate floral pattern, we love how subtle and minimal her lehenga looked even with all the bling. She accessorised up with a three-layered Kundan necklace, a stack of bangles and a matching potli bag and looked perfect at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Her all red metallic lehenga by Amit Aggarwal set the ramp on fire, as Kiara overlaid its framework of fluidity and form like a star. With layers of recycled polymer understructures, intricate motifs and embroideries, the fiery red number was a one-of-a-kind piece. Kiara rounded off her statement-making look with a bold emerald layered choker, red lips, filled-in brows and well-contoured cheekbones.

The Good Newwz actress’ black lehenga played with bright colours of pink, yellow and white creating a visual spell in its simplicity that only Anamika Khanna can create. Sans heavy embroidery or embellishment, her fuss-free lehenga is a great pick for your best friend’s Mehendi ceremony. Her quirky lehenga featured a diaphanous skirt that came with a pocket, sleeveless blouse and the feather-light dupatta. A pair of silver shoulder-dusters from Amrapali Jewels completed her edgy look.

Kiara Advani looked sensational in a regal white sparkly lehenga from the fashion label House of Chikankari by Kanika Kapoor. She wore her dupatta which bore mirror work and sequin detail in the traditional style covering her strapless white crop top. She picked a statement choker necklace and stacked up bangles to elevate her style and impressed us with her simple makeup and hairdo that complemented the ethnic elegance of her Chikankari lehenga.

Looking mindblowing in a stunning pastel green lehenga, Kiara played showstopper for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika at India Couture Week 2018. Inspired by the regality and romance of ancient palaces, her lehenga featured intricate floral embroidery on the floor-sweeping skirt and zari work of her contemporary low-cut blouse with sheer puff sleeves. Kiara dolled up with her sleek hair left open looking stunning with bold red lips and a statement necklace.

Her risque gold lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is an envy-worthy festive look that came with a halter neck strappy cut-out blouse, a billowing skirt and a light net dupatta. With gradient floral motifs on her skirt, the outfit stood out for its gota patti work. Kiara opted for oversized gold earrings, matching bangles and a ring, and skipped on necklace balancing the beauty of her gorgeous golden lehenga.

We can’t get enough of Kiara in stunning lehenga as each one beats the next in stealing our hearts. Which of her 7 regal looks would you opt for a wedding guest look? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read | Ananya Panday to Bella Hadid: Celebs who proved pantsuits and bralettes are always better together