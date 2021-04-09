Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: 7 Times the Charlie's Angels actor proved that she is the QUEEN of androgyny

After starring in the Twilight series, Kristen Stewart completely changed her way of dressing, leaving us stunned and awestruck with her androgynous looks. Here are our favourite picks.

A huge part of our lives while growing up, was Kristen Stewart's film franchise Twilight. While Bella was constant, we had to make tough calls about who we liked her with - Edward or Jacob. Since then, the actress has come a long way. Her latest film Charlies Angels showed her in a badass look on screen and while we can't wait to see what she has in store next. we took a look at the diva's style game. After Breaking Dawn, Kristen Stewart switched up her fashion game and opted for more comfortable outfits, putting forth several androgynous looks we're crushing hard on!

A white pantsuit is something nobody can go wrong with. She sported an androgynous monochrome two-piece to the premiere of a film back in 2016. She also made stacked up necklaces cool before they became a trend and styled her bob into messy waves.

Keeping it bold yet beautiful, Stewart picked out an orange and black suit by Antonio Beradi which featured floral motifs on it. The jacket bore cut-outs that showcased her shoulders and back and she also showed off her strappy bralette by not covering up completely. Smokey eyes and gelled back hair added an edge to this.

She also sported a simple grey and white tweed pantsuit with a basic cropped tank top beneath for a chic yet casual look. Layered necklaces and defined eyes seem to play a huge part in the actress' style.

For yet another red carpet event, Kristen Stewart ditched her gowns for a contemporary look in a pair of formal pants paired with a white blouse and topped off with a fitted jacket, making for a classy yet sophisticated combination.

At the Chanel fashion show, Kristen, who is the current face of the luxury French fashion house, gave us an eccentric look in a Chanel printed shirt with the top buttons left open. She styled this with a pair of gold pants and black shoes. Red lips and smokey eyes gave this look an additional edge.

For yet another red carpet, Stewart ditched her lavish red carpet attire for a striking mustard pantsuit. She casually styled this with one off-shoulder and gave us a peek at her white cropped tank top and layered necklaces. Smokey pink eyes and monochrome pointed-toe heels completed her look.

Finally, giving us a monochrome look to die for, Steward kept it comfortable yet stylish as she picked out a white shirt that she left open and tucked it into black formal pants. Topped off with a black blazer, white sneakers and geeky glasses, this look is perfect for both man and woman!

Here's wishing the actress a very happy birthday! Which of her looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor is a holographic wonder in a Norma Kamali one piece swimsuit in the Maldives: Yay or Nay?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×