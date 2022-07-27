Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 Times the star showed how to meet the cool in style with jumpsuits

It's time to party and guess who gives us these happy and must-needed reminders often? Kriti Sanon, the birthday girl who turned 32 today. She loves an edgy look and gets it right every time with very few fashion fails and many hits. Is it just us or have you noticed she likes taking jumpsuits to parties and beyond? It's a trend that's hit us with a bang and its hype shows zero signs of slowing down. Dubious about what's equally as fashionable as your classic white and black jumpsuit? Here, options are lined up for you.

Where there is green, life's beautiful in every possible way. Ring in the best glam with this Rs. 1,89,999 Monisha Jaising sheer creation crafted with satin pink straps, colourful floral embroidery, and embellishments put out with hand-sewn glass beads. The fit and flared number were complemented with strappy stilettos and dangle earrings.

Nothing beats the way a black and white combo wins at sparking joy in our hearts. Celebrity Stylist Sukriti Grover picked out a Safiyaa off-shoulder jumpsuit which entailed ivory sleeves and a cape that was brought with a train. The Bachchhan Paandey star's look was rounded off with pointed-toe pumps and studded circular earrings enough to make this look ready to sparkle.

The code to look sassy has been cracked. Opt for a strapless denim jumpsuit as seen on the Mimi actress who rocked one from the Do-Nuts Honey label. It had contrast stitch detailing, a fabric belt, a fitted bodice, and bell bottoms. Need we say more? Nail your look with hoop earrings, pointed-toe pumps, and rings.

Okay, we can't move on from the polka-dot and monochrome madness. Not sorry. The Luka Chuppi actress wore a Nasty Gal white strapless jumpsuit which had a sweetheart neckline and was styled with a sheer printed fabric which gave this outfit an illusion of a one-shoulder creation. It had voluminous sleeves and a knotted detail. Pep up your game with red pointed-toe pumps and mini dangle earrings.

Summer yellow, we missed you. We meant the sunshine you see here. The Raabta actress sported an Alice and Olivia pleated jumpsuit which had a halter-neck and to go with it and make it look apt for a brunch this was further styled with multi-coloured bralette from Flirtatious which had embroidery. Accessorise your OOTD with neon funky jewellery or something as safe and stylish as gold.

Here's wishing the fashion girl, A massive happy birthday!

